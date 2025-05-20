Signature, Keegan, and 1st Stage Lead Wins at 41st Annual Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, D.C.

The 41st Helen Hayes Awards, presented by Theatre Washington, were held on May 19, 2025, at The Anthem on the District Wharf. Over 1,600 theatre professionals and supporters gathered to honor the outstanding achievements in Washington D.C.’s professional theatre community.

Hosted by acclaimed theatre artists Felicia Curry and Mike Millan, the ceremony featured a performance ensemble of Quadry Brown, Alex De Bard, Caroline Graham, Jordyn Taylor, and Wood Van Meter. Directed and choreographed by Ashleigh King—who also received the award for Outstanding Choreography in a Musical, Helen, for She Persisted at Adventure Theatre MTC - the evening highlighted the region’s dynamic creative talent.

This year’s awards recognized 165 eligible productions from 2024, including 57 musicals, 108 plays, and 37 world premieres. Honors were presented in 41 categories, divided into "Helen" and "Hayes" tracks based on the use of Actors’ Equity contracts. For the third consecutive year, performance categories were adjudicated without regard to gender identity, with ten or eleven nominees and two recipients per category.

Signature Theatre led individual theaters with six awards, followed by 1st Stage and The Keegan Theatre with four each. The most awarded productions were The Nance at 1st Stage and the world premiere musical Private Jones at Signature Theatre, each receiving four awards. Outstanding Production honors included SIX (National Theatre), Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood (Imagination Stage), Merrily We Roll Along (The Keegan Theatre), Mexodus (Mosaic Theater Company/Baltimore Center Stage), The Nance (1st Stage), and Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (Arena Stage/Berkeley Rep/Chicago Shakespeare Theater).

The 2025 Helen Hayes Tribute recognized Robert Hooks for his pioneering work as an actor, producer, and activist. Hooks founded the Negro Ensemble Company, DC Black Repertory Company, and the Group Theatre Workshop, and was the first Black male lead of a network drama (N.Y.P.D.). His career spans Broadway, film, and television, with honors including an NAACP Image Award for Lifetime Achievement and induction into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame.

The awards were supported by sponsors including Destination DC, Events DC, Giant Food, University of Maryland’s School of Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies, Share Fund, TodayTix, United Media Group, and the Chinese American Museum DC.

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical - Hayes

Matthew Gardiner - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre

Denis Jones - Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center

Tony Thomas - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage

Andy Blankenbuehler - Nine - The Kennedy Center

Billy Bustamante - Soft Power - Signature Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical - Helen

Ahmad Maaty - American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company

Mark Minnick - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Valeria Cossu - Mummy in the Closet: Evita's Return - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Ashleigh King - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC

Mark Minnick - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in a Play - Hayes

Ryan Phillips - Covenant - Theater Alliance

Tony Thomas - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre

Tony Thomas - The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre

Ashleigh King - The Sensational Sea Mink-Ettes - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Casey Kaleba - Topdog/Underdog - Round House Theatre

Outstanding Choreography in a Play - Helen

Bess Kaye - Coriolanus - Avant Bard and Longacre Lea

Irina Tsikurishvili - Hamlet ...the rest is silence - Synetic Theater

Ryan Sellers and Mark A. Rhea - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre

Ryan Sellers - Off the Page - Arts on the Horizon

Jennifer Hopkins - The Nance - 1st Stage

Outstanding Musical Direction - Hayes

Jon Kalbfleisch - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre

Lily Ling - Nine - The Kennedy Center

Ben Moss - Penelope - Signature Theatre

Myrna Conn - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Rob Morrison - Where the Mountain Meets the Sea - Signature Theatre

Outstanding Musical Direction - Helen

Marika Countouris - American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company

Ross Scott Rawlings - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Rachel Sandler - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater

Ross Scott Rawlings - The Addams Family - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Joe Walsh - The Nance - 1st Stage

Outstanding Costume Design - Hayes

Erik Teague - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre

Dede Ayite and Nikiya Mathis - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Mika Eubanks - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre

Paris Francesca - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage

Moyenda Kulemeka - The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre

Outstanding Costume Design - Helen

Rodrigo Muñoz - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Paris Francesca - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC

Tommy Malek - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater

Kendra Rai - The Nance - 1st Stage

Janine Sunday and Sarah King - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design - Hayes

Colin K. Bills - Covenant - Theater Alliance

Jai Morjaria - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Mextly Couzin - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage

Cory Pattak - Nine - The Kennedy Center

Jen Schriever - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design - Helen

Dylan Uremovich - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V

Brian S. Allard - Hamlet ...the rest is silence - Synetic Theater

Hailey LaRoe - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Alberto Segarra - The Nance - 1st Stage

Sage Green - The Woman in Black - The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Set Design - Hayes

Beowulf Boritt - Avaaz - Olney Theatre Center

Gisela Estrada - Covenant - Theater Alliance

Sophia Tepermeister - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage

Christopher and Justin Swader - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Natsu Onoda Power - The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre

Outstanding Set Design - Helen

Patti Kalil - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V

Matthew J. Keenan - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre

Johnny Weissgerber - The Moors - Faction of Fools Theatre Company

Jonathan Dahm Robertson - The Nance - 1st Stage

Matthew J. Keenan and Cindy Landrum Jacobs - Webster's Bitch - The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design - Hayes

David Lamont Wilson - Covenant - Theater Alliance

Justin Ellington - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Christopher Shutt - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Mikhail Fiksel - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage

Eric Norris - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design - Helen

Madeline 'Mo' Oslejsek - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V

Dan Martin and Tony Angelini - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre

Jennifer O'Malley - Summertime - Solas Nua

Marcus Kyd - The Tragedie of Macbeth - Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Brandon Cook - The Woman in Black - The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Media/Projection Design - Hayes

Stefania Bulbarella - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Nicholas Hussong - Next to Normal - Round House Theatre and Barrington Stage Company

Patrick W. Lord - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Kelly Colburn - The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre

Hannah Wasileski - The Lehman Trilogy - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Outstanding Media/Projection Design - Helen

Hailey LaRoe - A Bright Room Called Day - Nu Sass Productions and Pinky Swear Productions

Mark Costello - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V

Hailey LaRoe - Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical - Adventure Theatre MTC

Luis Garcia - Laughs in Spanish - 1st Stage

Kelly Colburn - Postcards from Ihatov - 1st Stage

Hailey LaRoe - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC

Outstanding Performer - Non-Resident Production

Rachel Simone Webb - & Juliet - The Kennedy Center

John Rubinstein - Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground - Olney Theatre Center

Julia Masli - ha ha ha ha ha ha ha - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Jamaal Fields-Green - MJ the Musical - The National Theatre

Josiah Benson and Bane Griffith - MJ the Musical - The National Theatre

Alizé Cruz - SIX - The National Theatre

Chani Maisonet - SIX - The National Theatre

Danielle Mendoza - SIX - The National Theatre

Gaby Albo - SIX - The National Theatre

Tasia Jungbauer - SIX - The National Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Hayes

Sherri L. Edelen - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre

Tracy Lynn Olivera - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre

Caroline Aaron - Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center

Carolee Carmello - Nine - The Kennedy Center

Erin Weaver - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Beanie Feldstein - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center

Kevin McHale - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center

Bonnie Milligan - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center

Nina White - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center

Denée Benton - tick - tick... BOOM! The Kennedy Center

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical - Helen

Leela Wiles-Dawson - A Chorus Line - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Noah Mutterperl - American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company

Nina-Sophia Pacheco - Desperate Measures - Constellation Theatre Company

Ben Clark - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Patrick Gover - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Jordyn Taylor - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC

Victoria Gómez - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC

Omar Said - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater

Shakil Azizi - The Drowsy Chaperone - Workhouse Arts Center

Emily Signor - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play - Hayes

Raven Lorraine - Covenant - Theater Alliance

Dani Stoller - Hester Street - Theater J

Awa Sal Secka - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jordan Rice - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Tiffany Renee Johnson - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Ben Turner - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Dani Stoller - Prayer for the French Republic - Theater J

Ethan J. Miller - Prayer for the French Republic - Theater J

Renea S. Brown - Sojourners - Round House Theatre

Awa Sal Secka - Where the Mountain Meets the Sea - Signature Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play - Helen

Kimberly Gilbert - Coriolanus - Avant Bard and Longacre Lea

DeJeanette Horne - Cracking Zeus - Spooky Action Theater

Lolita Marie - Cracking Zeus - Spooky Action Theater

Luz Nicolás - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Brigid Wallace Harper - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre

Ryan Sellers - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre

Rebecca Ballinger - The Moors - Faction of Fools Theatre Company

Michael Innocenti - The Nance - 1st Stage

Patrick Joy - The Nance - 1st Stage

Irene Hamilton - Webster's Bitch - The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Hayes

Erin Weaver - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre

Krysta Rodriguez - Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center

Brian Quijada - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage

Nygel D. Robinson - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage

Steven Pasquale - Nine - The Kennedy Center

Jordan Leah Embrack - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage

Michael Perrie Jr. - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage

Johnny Link - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Grace Yoo - Soft Power - Signature Theatre

Brandon Uranowitz - tick - tick... BOOM! The Kennedy Center

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical - Helen

Kyle Dalsimer - American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company

Rebecca Ballinger - Desperate Measures - Constellation Theatre Company

Azaria Oglesby - Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Workhouse Arts Center

James B. Mernin - Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Workhouse Arts Center

Nicky Kaider - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Sarah Chapin - Merrily We Roll Along - The Keegan Theatre

Beth Amann - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater

Sam Slottow - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater

Jeffrey Davis - The Drowsy Chaperone - Workhouse Arts Center

Rachel Cahoon - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play - Hayes

Michael Shayan - Avaaz - Olney Theatre Center

Renea S. Brown - Covenant - Theater Alliance

Indira Varma - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Ralph Fiennes - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Jon Hudson Odom - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre

Renea S. Brown - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre

Julius Thomas III - Primary Trust - Signature Theatre

Jordan Bellow - The Comeuppance - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and The Wilma Theatre

Edward Gero - The Lehman Trilogy - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Mark Nelson - The Lehman Trilogy - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Yao Dogbe - Topdog/Underdog - Round House Theatre

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play - Helen

Devin Nikki Thomas - Is God Is - Constellation Theatre Company

Morgan Danielle Day - Is God Is - Constellation Theatre Company

DeJeanette Horne - Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse

Shawn Sebastian Narr - Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse

Tierra Burke - Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse

Michael Russotto - The Nance - 1st Stage

Curtis McNeil - The Shawshank Redemption - NextStop Theatre

Lise Bruneau - The Tragedie of Macbeth - Taffety Punk Theatre Company

Noah Mutterperl - The Woman in Black - The Keegan Theatre

Kecia Deroly - Zora - The Essential Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Musical - Hayes

Marc Bruni - Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center

David Mendizábal - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage

Nathaniel P. Claridad - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage

Marshall Pailet - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Danny Mefford - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center

Outstanding Director of a Musical - Helen

Allison Arkell Stockman - Desperate Measures - Constellation Theatre Company

Mark Minnick - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Mary Hall Surface - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC

Tommy Malek - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater

Mark Minnick - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Director of a Play - Hayes

Autumn Angelettie - Covenant - Theater Alliance

Whitney White - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Simon Godwin - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Psalmayene 24 - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre

Hayley Finn - Prayer for the French Republic - Theater J

Outstanding Director of a Play - Helen

Dylan Arredondo - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V

Adrián Alea - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Mark A. Rhea - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre

Deidra LaWan Starnes - Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse

Nick Olcott - The Nance - 1st Stage

Josh Sticklin - The Woman in Black - The Keegan Theatre

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical Adaptation

Sharyn Rothstein and Joel Waggoner - Hester Street - Theater J

Cristina Garcia - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre

Dahlak Brathwaite and Khiyon Hursey - Long Way Down - Olney Theatre Center

Natsu Onoda Power - Postcards from Ihatov - 1st Stage

Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical

Matthew Libby - Data - Arena Stage

Chris Nee - Michael Kooman - and Christopher Dimond - Finn - The Kennedy Center

Miyoko Conley - Human Museum - Rorschach Theatre

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage

Marshall Pailet - Private Jones - Signature Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical - Hayes

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre

Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center

Nine - The Kennedy Center

Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage

Soft Power - Signature Theatre

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical - Helen

American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company

Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Workhouse Arts Center

Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater

The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play - Hayes

Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre

The Art of Care - Mosaic Theater Company

The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea - Signature Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play - Helen

Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V

Hamlet ...the rest is silence - Synetic Theater

Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre

POTUS; Or - Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - NextStop Theatre

The Nance - 1st Stage

Webster's Bitch - The Keegan Theatre

Outstanding Production - Theatre for Young Audiences

Junie B. Jones - The Musical - Adventure Theatre MTC

Off the Page - Arts on the Horizon

Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage

She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC

The Wizard of Oz - The Puppet Co.

Outstanding Non-Resident Production

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Islander A New Musical - Olney Theatre Center

Life of Pi - The Kennedy Center

MJ the Musical - The National Theatre

SIX - The National Theatre

Outstanding Production - Musical - Hayes

Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center

Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage

Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage

Private Jones - Signature Theatre

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center

Outstanding Production - Musical - Helen

Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Junie B. Jones - The Musical - Adventure Theatre MTC

Merrily We Roll Along - The Keegan Theatre

She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC

The Drowsy Chaperone - Workhouse Arts Center

The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre

Outstanding Production - Play - Hayes

Avaaz - Olney Theatre Center

Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre

Prayer for the French Republic - Theater J

Outstanding Production - Play - Helen

Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V

Hamlet ...the rest is silence - Synetic Theater

Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre

Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse

The Nance - 1st Stage

The Pliant Girls - Nu Sass Productions and Theatre Prometheus