Signature, Keegan, and 1st Stage Lead Wins at 41st Annual Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, D.C.

The 2025 Helen Hayes Awards recognized 165 eligible productions across 41 categories, celebrating outstanding theatre in the Washington region.
The 41st Helen Hayes Awards, presented by Theatre Washington, were held on May 19, 2025, at The Anthem on the District Wharf. Over 1,600 theatre professionals and supporters gathered to honor the outstanding achievements in Washington D.C.’s professional theatre community.
Hosted by acclaimed theatre artists Felicia Curry and Mike Millan, the ceremony featured a performance ensemble of Quadry Brown, Alex De Bard, Caroline Graham, Jordyn Taylor, and Wood Van Meter. Directed and choreographed by Ashleigh King—who also received the award for Outstanding Choreography in a Musical, Helen, for She Persisted at Adventure Theatre MTC - the evening highlighted the region’s dynamic creative talent.
This year’s awards recognized 165 eligible productions from 2024, including 57 musicals, 108 plays, and 37 world premieres. Honors were presented in 41 categories, divided into "Helen" and "Hayes" tracks based on the use of Actors’ Equity contracts. For the third consecutive year, performance categories were adjudicated without regard to gender identity, with ten or eleven nominees and two recipients per category.
Signature Theatre led individual theaters with six awards, followed by 1st Stage and The Keegan Theatre with four each. The most awarded productions were The Nance at 1st Stage and the world premiere musical Private Jones at Signature Theatre, each receiving four awards. Outstanding Production honors included SIX (National Theatre), Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood (Imagination Stage), Merrily We Roll Along (The Keegan Theatre), Mexodus (Mosaic Theater Company/Baltimore Center Stage), The Nance (1st Stage), and Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (Arena Stage/Berkeley Rep/Chicago Shakespeare Theater).
The 2025 Helen Hayes Tribute recognized Robert Hooks for his pioneering work as an actor, producer, and activist. Hooks founded the Negro Ensemble Company, DC Black Repertory Company, and the Group Theatre Workshop, and was the first Black male lead of a network drama (N.Y.P.D.). His career spans Broadway, film, and television, with honors including an NAACP Image Award for Lifetime Achievement and induction into the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame.
The awards were supported by sponsors including Destination DC, Events DC, Giant Food, University of Maryland’s School of Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies, Share Fund, TodayTix, United Media Group, and the Chinese American Museum DC.
Matthew Gardiner - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre
Denis Jones - Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center
Tony Thomas - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage
Andy Blankenbuehler - Nine - The Kennedy Center
Billy Bustamante - Soft Power - Signature Theatre
Ahmad Maaty - American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company
Mark Minnick - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Valeria Cossu - Mummy in the Closet: Evita's Return - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Ashleigh King - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC
Mark Minnick - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Ryan Phillips - Covenant - Theater Alliance
Tony Thomas - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre
Tony Thomas - The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre
Ashleigh King - The Sensational Sea Mink-Ettes - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Casey Kaleba - Topdog/Underdog - Round House Theatre
Bess Kaye - Coriolanus - Avant Bard and Longacre Lea
Irina Tsikurishvili - Hamlet ...the rest is silence - Synetic Theater
Ryan Sellers and Mark A. Rhea - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre
Ryan Sellers - Off the Page - Arts on the Horizon
Jennifer Hopkins - The Nance - 1st Stage
Jon Kalbfleisch - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre
Lily Ling - Nine - The Kennedy Center
Ben Moss - Penelope - Signature Theatre
Myrna Conn - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
Rob Morrison - Where the Mountain Meets the Sea - Signature Theatre
Marika Countouris - American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company
Ross Scott Rawlings - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Rachel Sandler - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater
Ross Scott Rawlings - The Addams Family - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Joe Walsh - The Nance - 1st Stage
Erik Teague - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre
Dede Ayite and Nikiya Mathis - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Mika Eubanks - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre
Paris Francesca - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage
Moyenda Kulemeka - The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre
Rodrigo Muñoz - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Paris Francesca - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC
Tommy Malek - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater
Kendra Rai - The Nance - 1st Stage
Janine Sunday and Sarah King - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Colin K. Bills - Covenant - Theater Alliance
Jai Morjaria - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Mextly Couzin - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage
Cory Pattak - Nine - The Kennedy Center
Jen Schriever - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
Dylan Uremovich - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V
Brian S. Allard - Hamlet ...the rest is silence - Synetic Theater
Hailey LaRoe - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Alberto Segarra - The Nance - 1st Stage
Sage Green - The Woman in Black - The Keegan Theatre
Beowulf Boritt - Avaaz - Olney Theatre Center
Gisela Estrada - Covenant - Theater Alliance
Sophia Tepermeister - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage
Christopher and Justin Swader - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
Natsu Onoda Power - The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre
Patti Kalil - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V
Matthew J. Keenan - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre
Johnny Weissgerber - The Moors - Faction of Fools Theatre Company
Jonathan Dahm Robertson - The Nance - 1st Stage
Matthew J. Keenan and Cindy Landrum Jacobs - Webster's Bitch - The Keegan Theatre
David Lamont Wilson - Covenant - Theater Alliance
Justin Ellington - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Christopher Shutt - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Mikhail Fiksel - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage
Eric Norris - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
Madeline 'Mo' Oslejsek - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V
Dan Martin and Tony Angelini - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre
Jennifer O'Malley - Summertime - Solas Nua
Marcus Kyd - The Tragedie of Macbeth - Taffety Punk Theatre Company
Brandon Cook - The Woman in Black - The Keegan Theatre
Stefania Bulbarella - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Nicholas Hussong - Next to Normal - Round House Theatre and Barrington Stage Company
Patrick W. Lord - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
Kelly Colburn - The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre
Hannah Wasileski - The Lehman Trilogy - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Hailey LaRoe - A Bright Room Called Day - Nu Sass Productions and Pinky Swear Productions
Mark Costello - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V
Hailey LaRoe - Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical - Adventure Theatre MTC
Luis Garcia - Laughs in Spanish - 1st Stage
Kelly Colburn - Postcards from Ihatov - 1st Stage
Hailey LaRoe - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC
Rachel Simone Webb - & Juliet - The Kennedy Center
John Rubinstein - Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground - Olney Theatre Center
Julia Masli - ha ha ha ha ha ha ha - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Jamaal Fields-Green - MJ the Musical - The National Theatre
Josiah Benson and Bane Griffith - MJ the Musical - The National Theatre
Alizé Cruz - SIX - The National Theatre
Chani Maisonet - SIX - The National Theatre
Danielle Mendoza - SIX - The National Theatre
Gaby Albo - SIX - The National Theatre
Tasia Jungbauer - SIX - The National Theatre
Sherri L. Edelen - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre
Tracy Lynn Olivera - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre
Caroline Aaron - Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center
Carolee Carmello - Nine - The Kennedy Center
Erin Weaver - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
Beanie Feldstein - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center
Kevin McHale - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center
Bonnie Milligan - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center
Nina White - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center
Denée Benton - tick - tick... BOOM! The Kennedy Center
Leela Wiles-Dawson - A Chorus Line - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Noah Mutterperl - American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company
Nina-Sophia Pacheco - Desperate Measures - Constellation Theatre Company
Ben Clark - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Patrick Gover - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Jordyn Taylor - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC
Victoria Gómez - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC
Omar Said - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater
Shakil Azizi - The Drowsy Chaperone - Workhouse Arts Center
Emily Signor - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Raven Lorraine - Covenant - Theater Alliance
Dani Stoller - Hester Street - Theater J
Awa Sal Secka - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Jordan Rice - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Tiffany Renee Johnson - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Ben Turner - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Dani Stoller - Prayer for the French Republic - Theater J
Ethan J. Miller - Prayer for the French Republic - Theater J
Renea S. Brown - Sojourners - Round House Theatre
Awa Sal Secka - Where the Mountain Meets the Sea - Signature Theatre
Kimberly Gilbert - Coriolanus - Avant Bard and Longacre Lea
DeJeanette Horne - Cracking Zeus - Spooky Action Theater
Lolita Marie - Cracking Zeus - Spooky Action Theater
Luz Nicolás - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Brigid Wallace Harper - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre
Ryan Sellers - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre
Rebecca Ballinger - The Moors - Faction of Fools Theatre Company
Michael Innocenti - The Nance - 1st Stage
Patrick Joy - The Nance - 1st Stage
Irene Hamilton - Webster's Bitch - The Keegan Theatre
Erin Weaver - A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre
Krysta Rodriguez - Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center
Brian Quijada - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage
Nygel D. Robinson - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage
Steven Pasquale - Nine - The Kennedy Center
Jordan Leah Embrack - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage
Michael Perrie Jr. - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage
Johnny Link - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
Grace Yoo - Soft Power - Signature Theatre
Brandon Uranowitz - tick - tick... BOOM! The Kennedy Center
Kyle Dalsimer - American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company
Rebecca Ballinger - Desperate Measures - Constellation Theatre Company
Azaria Oglesby - Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Workhouse Arts Center
James B. Mernin - Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Workhouse Arts Center
Nicky Kaider - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Sarah Chapin - Merrily We Roll Along - The Keegan Theatre
Beth Amann - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater
Sam Slottow - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater
Jeffrey Davis - The Drowsy Chaperone - Workhouse Arts Center
Rachel Cahoon - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Michael Shayan - Avaaz - Olney Theatre Center
Renea S. Brown - Covenant - Theater Alliance
Indira Varma - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Ralph Fiennes - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Jon Hudson Odom - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre
Renea S. Brown - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre
Julius Thomas III - Primary Trust - Signature Theatre
Jordan Bellow - The Comeuppance - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and The Wilma Theatre
Edward Gero - The Lehman Trilogy - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Mark Nelson - The Lehman Trilogy - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Yao Dogbe - Topdog/Underdog - Round House Theatre
Devin Nikki Thomas - Is God Is - Constellation Theatre Company
Morgan Danielle Day - Is God Is - Constellation Theatre Company
DeJeanette Horne - Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse
Shawn Sebastian Narr - Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse
Tierra Burke - Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse
Michael Russotto - The Nance - 1st Stage
Curtis McNeil - The Shawshank Redemption - NextStop Theatre
Lise Bruneau - The Tragedie of Macbeth - Taffety Punk Theatre Company
Noah Mutterperl - The Woman in Black - The Keegan Theatre
Kecia Deroly - Zora - The Essential Theatre
Marc Bruni - Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center
David Mendizábal - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage
Nathaniel P. Claridad - Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage
Marshall Pailet - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
Danny Mefford - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center
Allison Arkell Stockman - Desperate Measures - Constellation Theatre Company
Mark Minnick - Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Mary Hall Surface - She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC
Tommy Malek - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater
Mark Minnick - The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Autumn Angelettie - Covenant - Theater Alliance
Whitney White - Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Simon Godwin - Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Psalmayene 24 - Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre
Hayley Finn - Prayer for the French Republic - Theater J
Dylan Arredondo - Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V
Adrián Alea - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Mark A. Rhea - Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre
Deidra LaWan Starnes - Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse
Nick Olcott - The Nance - 1st Stage
Josh Sticklin - The Woman in Black - The Keegan Theatre
Sharyn Rothstein and Joel Waggoner - Hester Street - Theater J
Cristina Garcia - Las hermanas Palacios (The Palacios Sisters) - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Dahlak Brathwaite and Khiyon Hursey - Long Way Down - Olney Theatre Center
Natsu Onoda Power - Postcards from Ihatov - 1st Stage
Matthew Libby - Data - Arena Stage
Chris Nee - Michael Kooman - and Christopher Dimond - Finn - The Kennedy Center
Miyoko Conley - Human Museum - Rorschach Theatre
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson - Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage
Marshall Pailet - Private Jones - Signature Theatre
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum - Signature Theatre
Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center
Nine - The Kennedy Center
Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage
Soft Power - Signature Theatre
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center
American Psycho - Monumental Theatre Company
Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame - Workhouse Arts Center
Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Compass Rose Theater
The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre
The Art of Care - Mosaic Theater Company
The Colored Museum - Studio Theatre
Where the Mountain Meets the Sea - Signature Theatre
Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V
Hamlet ...the rest is silence - Synetic Theater
Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre
POTUS; Or - Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - NextStop Theatre
The Nance - 1st Stage
Webster's Bitch - The Keegan Theatre
Junie B. Jones - The Musical - Adventure Theatre MTC
Off the Page - Arts on the Horizon
Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage
She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC
The Wizard of Oz - The Puppet Co.
ha ha ha ha ha ha ha - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Islander A New Musical - Olney Theatre Center
Life of Pi - The Kennedy Center
MJ the Musical - The National Theatre
SIX - The National Theatre
Bye Bye Birdie - The Kennedy Center
Mexodus - Mosaic Theater Company and Baltimore Center Stage
Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood - Imagination Stage
Private Jones - Signature Theatre
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - The Kennedy Center
Jersey Boys - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Junie B. Jones - The Musical - Adventure Theatre MTC
Merrily We Roll Along - The Keegan Theatre
She Persisted - Adventure Theatre MTC
The Drowsy Chaperone - Workhouse Arts Center
The Sound of Music - Toby's Dinner Theatre
Avaaz - Olney Theatre Center
Jaja's African Hair Braiding - Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Macbeth - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Metamorphoses - Folger Theatre
Prayer for the French Republic - Theater J
Astro Boy and the God of Comics - Flying V
Hamlet ...the rest is silence - Synetic Theater
Noises Off - The Keegan Theatre
Sunset Baby - Anacostia Playhouse
The Nance - 1st Stage
The Pliant Girls - Nu Sass Productions and Theatre Prometheus
