Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024

The production played a pre-Broadway engagement at La Jolla Playhouse last summer.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 3 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at T Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE

Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024

A casting notice has been released for the Broadway production of Lempicka, which notes that the musical will go into rehearsals in January and open in New York in March.

Per the notice, the entire creative team from the La Jolla production is sticking with the show, along with producer Seaview Productions. Lempicka previously had its world premiere at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

While no casting has been announced (or even formally, Broadway dates) at this time, the casting calls are only seeking ensemble roles - so it's likely most of the principals are sticking with the show.

Lempicka is directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, orchestrations by Cian McCarthy, and choreography from Raja Feather Kelly. The West Coast premiere at the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse (Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) opened last night and will play through July 24, prior to its Broadway run.

Amidst the violence of the Russian Revolution, a young painter named Tamara de Lempicka and her aristocrat husband are forced to abandon their luxurious lifestyle and flee to the dubious safety of Paris. Relying on her raw talent and relentless ambition, Tamara claws her way from penniless refugee to in-demand portraitist, earning a place among Parisian high society. Her world is upended once again when she meets Rafaela, a free spirit from the city slums, who introduces Tamara to a new world of decadence and passion. Torn between her new muse and her husband, fighting to leave her mark on an ever-changing world, Tamara must discover the depths of her own strength to survive.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Drama Desk Award winner Anita Yavich (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg (sound design), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Remy Kurs (music supervision), and Peter Duchan (creative consultant).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: First Look at the Pre-Broadway Production of LEMPICKA Photo
VIDEO: First Look at the Pre-Broadway Production of LEMPICKA

Get a first look at the pre-Broadway production of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka. Watch all new video highlights from the production at La Jolla Playhouse!

2
Reviews: Pre-Broadway LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse Photo
Reviews: Pre-Broadway LEMPICKA at La Jolla Playhouse

What did the critics think? La Jolla Playhouse's pre-Broadway production of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka

3
Listen: Amber Iman Sings Stay From Pre-Broadway LEMPICKA Photo
Listen: Amber Iman Sings 'Stay' From Pre-Broadway LEMPICKA

Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, has just released its third single, “Stay” performed by Amber Iman with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer, music by Matt Gould, orchestrations by Cian McCarthy, music supervised, arranged, and conducted by Remy Kurs. Listen here!

4
Photos: First Look at the Pre-Broadway Production of LEMPICKA Photo
Photos: First Look at the Pre-Broadway Production of LEMPICKA

On the heels of its West Coast premiere, the pre-Broadway production of Lempicka, the sweeping new musical celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, has just released the very first production photos for the highly anticipated production. See the photos here!

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize StrikeMusicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast AnnouncedJudy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in ChicagoMegan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' EncoreWatch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You