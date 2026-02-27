Core Theatre Group Announces 2026 Season Line Up

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Core Theatre Group has revealed their season programming, along with initial casting and creative team announcements for the 2026 season. Core Theatre Group is based in Orange County, New York.

Tony winner Lillias White will kick off the season with An Evening With Lillias White, which will feature special guest Dennis Stowe (Jafar in Broadway’s Aladdin.) This performance is a fundraising cabaret featuring two Broadway headliners as well as local global majority performers based in the Orange County area. The performance is on Monday, March 16th, at 7:30pm at Forge 28 Studios in Warwick, NY.

On April 24th and 25th, Remy Germinario will star as Alex More in the smash comedy Buyer & Cellar, a one-man play by Jonathan Tolins about a struggling actor, Alex More, who gets a bizarre job working in the private basement mall of Barbra Streisand's Malibu home, complete with a doll shop, a dress shop, and a frozen yogurt machine. The production will be directed by Germinario’s husband Michael Kushner, in his directing debut and performed at The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY. This will be Germinario’s fourth production of Buyer & Cellar.

On May 15th and 16th, Miami favorites Elena Maria Garcia (three time Carbonell Award Winner) and Chris Perez will bring their show Do You Speak Mexican? to New York. The production is directed by both Garcia and Perez and will be performed at The Theatre at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick, NY. The Miami Herald calls Elena Maria Garcia, “One of the funniest women to ever step on the stage.” Do You Speak Mexican? is a hilarious and inspirational exploration of a first-generation Cuban-American family’s story of finding a place in the United States.

On October 16th - 18th, Core will collaborate with Warwick Center for the Performing Arts on a joint production of The Addams Family, the musical comedy based on Charles Addams' iconic characters, featuring music/lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

With dates still to be determined, Core Theatre Group will also be producing Love Letters starring Tony Award winner Randy Graff, the 2nd annual Core in the City Cabaret at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, an industry concert of Paul Loesel and Scott Burkell’s musical LMNOP, and a soon to be announced 2027 collaboration with Casey Likes (Almost Famous, Back to the Future, Heathers).

Additional casting and creative team information will be announced in the coming weeks. Core Theatre Group (CTG) is a professional theatre company in Orange County, NY. Their mission statement is “Setting course to enrich our community by connecting people through the transformative power of the performing arts, our vision is to create a center for artistic work that entertains, educates and enlightens our community. By offering creative collaborations of industry professionals and local talents, CTG will bring a signature brand of home-grown entertainment experiences to the Warwick Valley area.”

Core Theatre Group is founded by Chuck Ragsdale, Paul Loesel, and Pat McRoberts. Currently on the board of Core Theatre Group are Jennifer Mosier, Michael Kushner, Chris Aswad, and Kimberly Gabelmann. Paige Davis, Alex Lacamoire, Stephen Oremus, Christopher Gattelli, Ben Folds, and Norm Lewis all serve on Core’s Advisory Board.,