Michigan Theatre Board Faces Donor Backlash Following Executive Director’s Firing

The board of the Michigan Theatre is facing public scrutiny following the January dismissal of longtime executive director Steve Tucker, a move that has triggered community backlash, donor concerns, and internal leadership changes.

According to reporting by MLive.com, the board voted in a divided January decision to terminate Tucker, who had served as the theatre’s executive director since approximately 2012 and had overseen a $6.2 million renovation of the downtown landmark. The board cited “governance considerations and alignment with the mission, values and long-term sustainability of the organization” as the basis for the decision.

Tucker has said he did not formally resign or retire, though board correspondence characterized the action as accepting a resignation. He has described tensions in 2025 over what he called “minor operational issues” and disputes over “inconsequential matters.” Whitmore has stated Tucker was not accused of any financial wrongdoing.

The fallout has extended to the theatre’s financial support.

MLive reports that Southern Michigan Bank and Trust has paused a multi-year pledge pending clarification from the board. Attorney Philip Curtis, who led the theatre’s 2022 capital campaign, said he would not continue making payments on his pledges. Other business leaders have reportedly made similar statements.

Tax filings show that program services alone do not cover the theatre’s operating expenses, making donor contributions critical to its stability.

A Change.org petition calling for Tucker’s reinstatement had gathered nearly 2,000 signatures, before being shut down as support started coming in from areas beyond Michigan. Organizers of the petition wrote "This was a local issue. The signatures started coming in today with signatures in a foreign language. 1964 signatures is a strong showing of the views and compassion for Steve. Hopefully i can figure out how to forward this to the board. Thank you so much for taking the time to read and sign."

Critics have cited transparency concerns, pointing to the board’s limited public explanation beyond personnel confidentiality.

A a planned live production of Jesus Christ Superstar was canceled, and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra has moved its Branford Marsalis Plays John Williams concert to another venue, citing logistical considerations.

Under the theatre’s bylaws, an annual meeting of members must be held by the end of March. Members may elect new board directors at that time, and directors can be removed by majority vote of the board. The annual meeting had not yet been scheduled.