Video: First Look at NOTHING UP MY SLEEVE at Round House Theatre

Round House Theatre has released a first look video at NOTHING UP MY SLEEVE, the magical world premiere created by Aaron Posner and master illusionist Dendy. The production runs February 11 through March 15, 2026, in Bethesda, Maryland.

Part dazzling magic act and part personal storytelling experience, NOTHING UP MY SLEEVE…Simple Deceptions for Curious Humans explores the history of illusion while tracing Dendy’s own journey to becoming a magician. The one-man show combines audience interaction, sleight of hand, and theatrical design in an intimate setting.

Posner directs the production, which reunites the creative team behind their previous collaboration on The Tempest. The show is presented as part of the Bonnie Hammerschlag National Capital New Play Festival.

NOTHING UP MY SLEEVE runs approximately two hours with one intermission and contains haze and flashing lights. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up, with select audio-described and open-captioned performances scheduled throughout the run.