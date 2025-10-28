ROB LAKE MAGIC Broadway Rush & Lottery Policies Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rush and lottery ticket policies have been announced for Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets, in performances now at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The production will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Digital and In-Person Rush

A limited number of $49 tickets will be available each morning beginning at 11 AM ET through a digital rush on Telecharge, subject to availability. Digital rush closes 30 minutes before curtain. In-person rush tickets will also be offered at the Broadhurst Theatre box office on the day of the performance, beginning when the box office opens (Monday–Saturday 10 AM–8:30 PM, Sunday 12 PM–7 PM).

Digital Lottery

A limited number of $39 tickets will be available via digital lottery at Telecharge. The lottery opens at 12 AM ET the day before the performance, with winners drawn at 10 AM ET and 3 PM ET. For complete rules and to enter, visit rush.telecharge.com.

It was recently announced that Muppet icon Miss Piggy will join Kermit the Frog as a special guest in Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. The cast includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac, with swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.