Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Rob Lake is joined on stage by Kermit, Miss Piggy, and more!

By: Nov. 08, 2025
Earlier this week, Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets celebrated its Gala performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The 12-week limited holiday engagement will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026. Check out photos from inside the big night here.

Joining Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in making a special guest appearance in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway are The Great Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and Rowlf the Dog. The cast includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac; and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.

The creative team includes Bethany Pettigrew (creative consultant), Kevin Zak (additional material), Christine Meyers (costume consultant), Nick Solyom (lighting consultant), Kate Ducey (video consultant), Mike Tracey (sound consultant), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig/hair consultant). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Matt Vogel, Nina West and Rob Lake

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Producer Joe Quenqua and Julia Murney

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Julia Murney

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Julia Murney

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Jeff Ross

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Nina West

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Nina West

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Marti Gould Cummings and Rob Lake

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Marti Gould Cummings

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Marti Gould Cummings

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Michael Zegen

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Dan Amboyer and Peppermint

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Dan Amboyer and Peppermint

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Producer Gareth Lake and Rob Lake

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Gabriel Ebert

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Gabriel Ebert

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Eddie Cooper

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Angelica Hale

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Angelica Hale

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Michael Arden

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Wilder Neave and Marjan Neshat

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Jon Michael Hill

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Ceilidh Michelle and Jon Michael Hill

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Sara Chase

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Sara Chase

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
John Zdrojeski

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Shubert Organization President Jeff T. Daniel and Chairman/CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Matthew Wilkas and John Riddle

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Mark Mackillop and Jelani Remy

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Jelani Remy

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
The Lady Bunny

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Krystal Joy Brown

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Krystal Joy Brown

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Kevin Zak and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Mauricio Martínez and Peppermint

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Betsy Wolfe and Nina West

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Michael Arden and Jonah Miles

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Rob Lake

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Rob Lake

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Rob Lake

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Amalia Yoo

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Nihar Duvvuri

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
David Merino

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Pupeteers of "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Pupeteers of "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Matt Vogel

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Kelly Vogel and Matt Vogel

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Kevin Zak

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Creatives of "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
The Cast pose with Rob Lake of "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Rob Lake and his parents

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Rob Lake and family

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Matt Vogel, Kelly Vogel and Family

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Producer Joe Quenqua and Rob Lake

Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway Image
Rob Lake



