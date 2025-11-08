Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Rob Lake is joined on stage by Kermit, Miss Piggy, and more!
Earlier this week, Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets celebrated its Gala performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The 12-week limited holiday engagement will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026. Check out photos from inside the big night here.
Joining Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in making a special guest appearance in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway are The Great Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and Rowlf the Dog. The cast includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac; and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.
The creative team includes Bethany Pettigrew (creative consultant), Kevin Zak (additional material), Christine Meyers (costume consultant), Nick Solyom (lighting consultant), Kate Ducey (video consultant), Mike Tracey (sound consultant), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig/hair consultant). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Matt Vogel, Nina West and Rob Lake
Producer Joe Quenqua and Julia Murney
Marti Gould Cummings and Rob Lake
Marti Gould Cummings
Marti Gould Cummings
Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen
Dan Amboyer and Peppermint
Dan Amboyer and Peppermint
Producer Gareth Lake and Rob Lake
Wilder Neave and Marjan Neshat
Ceilidh Michelle and Jon Michael Hill
Shubert Organization President Jeff T. Daniel and Chairman/CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel
Matthew Wilkas and John Riddle
Mark Mackillop and Jelani Remy
The Lady Bunny
Kevin Zak and Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Mauricio Martínez and Peppermint
Betsy Wolfe and Nina West
Michael Arden and Jonah Miles
Pupeteers of "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"
Pupeteers of "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"
Kelly Vogel and Matt Vogel
Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak
Creatives of "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"
The Cast pose with Rob Lake of "Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets"
Rob Lake and his parents
Rob Lake and family
Matt Vogel, Kelly Vogel and Family
Producer Joe Quenqua and Rob Lake