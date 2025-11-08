Photos: ROB LAKE MAGIC Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this week, Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets celebrated its Gala performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The 12-week limited holiday engagement will run through Sunday, January 18, 2026. Check out photos from inside the big night here.

Joining Muppets Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in making a special guest appearance in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets on Broadway are The Great Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and Rowlf the Dog. The cast includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac; and swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.

The creative team includes Bethany Pettigrew (creative consultant), Kevin Zak (additional material), Christine Meyers (costume consultant), Nick Solyom (lighting consultant), Kate Ducey (video consultant), Mike Tracey (sound consultant), and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig/hair consultant). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas