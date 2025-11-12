Review Roundup: ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS On Broadway

Read reviews for the magical, special Broadway engagement of Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets! The production includes appearances from Special Guests Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and more!

Currently featured in Rob Lake Magic with The company includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac, with swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.

The creative team features Bethany Pettigrew (Creative Consultant), Kevin Zak (Additional Material), Christine Meyers (Costume Consultant), Nick Solyom (Lighting Consultant), Kate Ducey (Video Consultant), Mike Tracey (Sound Consultant), and Ashley Rae Callahan (Wig/Hair Consultant). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets will play its final performance on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The production will have played 20 preview performances and 4 regular performances at the time of its closing.

Chris Jones, The New York Daily News: What you are getting for your top ticket price of $199 is a low-to-mid budget David Copperfield-type magic show with some neat tricks but minus any truly grand illusions, coupled with a protracted Muppet meet and greet to get folks in the door.

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: The one illusion Lake misses out on, at the Broadhurst, is the illusion that his entertainment—even with the Playbill billing page proclaiming “special guests The Muppets”—is anything other than an over-rehearsed and over-polished touring Vegas show.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: Unfortunately, we have to stick with what we’ve been given, which is an evening of illusions large and small as performed by Lake, whose chief claim to fame seems to be having been a finalist on America’s Got Talent (the longer television competition shows go on, the more we’re going to see their alumni on our stages).