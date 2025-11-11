ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS To Play Final Broadway Performance This Month

The production will close at the Broadhurst Theatre after 20 preview performances and 4 regular performances.
Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets will play its final performance on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The production will have played 20 preview performances and 4 regular performances at the time of its closing.
The show began previews on October 28 and celebrated its official gala performance on November 6. Tickets remain available for the final week of performances.
Currently featured in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets are Muppet icons Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. The company includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac, with swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.
The creative team features Bethany Pettigrew (Creative Consultant), Kevin Zak (Additional Material), Christine Meyers (Costume Consultant), Nick Solyom (Lighting Consultant), Kate Ducey (Video Consultant), Mike Tracey (Sound Consultant), and Ashley Rae Callahan (Wig/Hair Consultant). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.