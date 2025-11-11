ROB LAKE MAGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE MUPPETS To Play Final Broadway Performance This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets will play its final performance on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). The production will have played 20 preview performances and 4 regular performances at the time of its closing.

The show began previews on October 28 and celebrated its official gala performance on November 6. Tickets remain available for the final week of performances.

Currently featured in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets are Muppet icons Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. The company includes illusion assistants Jesse Forcha, Noah Mason, Jennifer Orf, Natalie Vatalaro, and Alli Zajac, with swing illusion assistants Diana Lizette Garcia and Elijah Gragg.