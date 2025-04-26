Playlist: Broadway's Best Patter Songs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, Pirates! The Penzance Musical opened on Broadway, bringing back one of the OG patter songs of the the musical theate canon- "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General." In this iteration of the classic musical, it is sung by the great David Hyde Piece, who plays the Modern Major-General Stanley.

What is a patter song?

A patter song is a type of musical number characterized by its rapid-fire delivery of lyrics, often filled with clever wordplay, internal rhymes, and tongue-twisting phrases. These songs are typically comic in nature and require precise diction and timing from the performer. Patter songs are especially associated with the operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan, and are designed to showcase a singer’s vocal agility and comedic timing. This style has influenced musical theater and remains a favorite for character-driven showstoppers.

Enjoy 30 of our favorite Broadway patter songs in this playlist, which includes tunes from: Barnum, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Merrily We Roll Along, Little Shop of Horrors, Company, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and of course... The Pirates of Penzance.