Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos

The Wicked movie will be released in theaters on November 22, with tickets to early screenings available.

By: Oct. 09, 2024
WICKED Film
Good news! Tickets to see Wicked the movie are now on sale.

To celebrate, check out new photos from the film, including brand-new shots of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, and more.

In honor of tickets now being available here in IMAX, 3D, and standard viewing, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recreated the iconic Broadway poster art for the new film. Special early screenings on Wednesday, November 20 are also available.

Plus, get a first listen to "Dancing Through Life," "The Wizard & I," and more here in a new trailer! The tracklist for the film's soundtrack has also been released, with a preview of Ariana Grande hitting a Kristin Chenoweth-inspired note.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. 

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!

New Wicked movie photos and poster:

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recreate the iconic Broadway musical poster

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Marissa Bode is Nessarose and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Ariana Grande is Glinda

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Jonathan Bailey is Prince Fiyero

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jon M. Chu

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos Image
Ariana Grande is Glinda and Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba

Photos Courtesy of Universal Pictures 





Videos