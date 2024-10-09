Video: WICKED Previews The Wizard & I, Dancing Through Life & More in New Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out an all new trailer for the Wicked movie featuring 'Popular,' 'Dancing Through Life,' 'The Wizard and I,' 'What Is This Feeling,' Defying Gravity,' and more.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Tickets to see the film in theaters are also now on sale. Get them here, along with some new photos and a Broadway-inspired poster!

You can also get a preview of 'No One Mourns The Wicked' - including Ariana Grande's Kristin Chenoweth inspired high note, in a new preview for the soundtrack posted on social media.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!