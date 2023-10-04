Photos: The Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Takes Opening Night Bows

Performances run through Sunday, November 5.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding officially opened last night, October 3, at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Performances run through Sunday, November 5. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding is written by Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

The cast of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding  features Brittany Adebumola (“The Other Black Girl”), Maechi Aharanwa (The Misanthrope), Rachel Christopher (for colored girls who have considered suicide/…), Kalyne Coleman (“So Help Me Todd”), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew), Nana Mensah (“Presumed Innocent”), Michael Oloyede (Inanimate), Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Zenzi Williams (Mobile Unit of Henry V).

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

The creative team for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding includes David Zinn (Scenic Design); Dede Ayite (Costume Design); JiyounChang (Lighting Design); Justin Ellington (Original Music & Sound Design); Stefania Bulbarella (Video Design); Nikiya Mathis(Hair & Wig Design); Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect & Vocal Coach); Caparelliotis CastingKelly Gillespie, & Erica Hart (Casting); and Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager). 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Somi Kakoma, Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and The Cast of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
The set of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Signage at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding opens tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Read the reviews!

2
Video: Watch Highlights from JAJAs AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway

Watch video highlights of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, which opens October 3, 2023 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre !

3
JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Extends Broadway Engagement Photo
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Extends Broadway Engagement

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Broadway engagement has been extended. Now running through early November. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Photos: First Look at JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway

Check out photos of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max MartinPhotos: Ariana Grande Visits & JULIET with Max Martin
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUSPhotos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Photos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the PressPhotos: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Company Meets the Press
Photos: Director Kenny Leon Gets His Sardi's PortraitPhotos: Director Kenny Leon Gets His Sardi's Portrait

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You