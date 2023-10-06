Photos: Taraji P. Henson, Noah Centineo & More Arrive on the Red Carpet for JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Jaja's African Hair Braiding runs through Sunday, November 5, 2023.
It's been a big week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where MTC just celebrated opening night of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can check out photos from the starry red carpet below!
The cast of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding features Brittany Adebumola (“The Other Black Girl”), Maechi Aharanwa (The Misanthrope), Rachel Christopher (for colored girls who have considered suicide/…), Kalyne Coleman (“So Help Me Todd”), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew), Nana Mensah (“Presumed Innocent”), Michael Oloyede (Inanimate), Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Zenzi Williams (Mobile Unit of Henry V).
This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Corey Hawkins, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Danielle Brooks
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Adriane Lenox
Norm Lewis and La Chanze
Sam Gold, Noah Centineo and Whitney White
Heather Alicia Simms, Corey Hawkins and Kara Young
Glenn Davis and William Jackson Harper
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Sade Lythcott
Andew Chappelle, Phillipa Soo and Okieriete Onaodowan
Jocelyn Bioh and and La Chanze
Zoe Winters, Arian Moayed, Amber Ruffin and Joyelle Johnson
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell
Producers Nicki Hunter, Chris Jennings, Lynne Meadow, La Chanze, Taraji P. Henson, Jamie Forshaw, Gigi Pritzker, Evan Mayer and Stephen Kaus
Danai Gurira and Dominique Fishback
Britton Smith and Malvin Almanzar
Celia Rose Gooding
Chris Jennings and Lynne Meadow
William Jackson Harper
La Chanze and Taraji P. Henson
Whitney White, La Chanze, Taraji P. Henson and Jocelyn Bioh
Gigi Pritzker, Lynne Meadow, Whitney White, La Chanze, Taraji P. Henson and Jocelyn Bioh
Zaya La Chanze Gooding, La Chanze and Celia Rose Gooding
Teyonah Parris, Irene Gandy and Corey Hawkins
Teyonah Parris and Corey Hawkins
Marchant Davis
Susan Kelechi Watson
Adrienne Warren and Jhardon Milton
Phillipa Soo and Andew Chappelle
Andew Chappelle
Norm Lewis, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Daniel Koa Beaty, La Chanze and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Bobby Conte, Martyna Majok and Benjamin Scheuer
Noah Centineo
Arian Moayed, Zoe Winters and Sam Gold
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Odom
Saheem Ali and Daryl Beck
Joshua Boone and Brandon J. Dirden
Kara Young and Danielle Brooks
Richard Maltby, Jr and Ken Page
Ken Page, Jamie deRoy, Rolonda Watts and Richard Maltby, Jr
