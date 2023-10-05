Photos: JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Jaja's African Hair Braiding runs through Sunday, November 5, 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

It's been a big week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where MTC just celebrated opening night of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can check out photos from the after party below!

The cast of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding  features Brittany Adebumola (“The Other Black Girl”), Maechi Aharanwa (The Misanthrope), Rachel Christopher (for colored girls who have considered suicide/…), Kalyne Coleman (“So Help Me Todd”), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew), Nana Mensah (“Presumed Innocent”), Michael Oloyede (Inanimate), Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Zenzi Williams (Mobile Unit of Henry V).

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas


