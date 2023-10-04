Photos: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Celebrates Opening Night

Jaja's African Hair Braiding runs through Sunday, November 5, 2023.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding officially opened last night, October 3, at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Performances run through Sunday, November 5. Check out photos from inside the festivities below!

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding is written by Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

The cast of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding  features Brittany Adebumola (“The Other Black Girl”), Maechi Aharanwa (The Misanthrope), Rachel Christopher (for colored girls who have considered suicide/…), Kalyne Coleman (“So Help Me Todd”), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew), Nana Mensah (“Presumed Innocent”), Michael Oloyede (Inanimate), Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Zenzi Williams (Mobile Unit of Henry V).

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

The creative team for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding includes David Zinn (Scenic Design); Dede Ayite (Costume Design); JiyounChang (Lighting Design); Justin Ellington (Original Music & Sound Design); Stefania Bulbarella (Video Design); Nikiya Mathis(Hair & Wig Design); Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect & Vocal Coach); Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie, & Erica Hart (Casting); and Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager). 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Rachel Christopher, Zenzi Williams, Brittany Adebumola, Michael Oloyede, Kalyne Coleman, Somi Kakoma, Lakisha May, Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Maechi Aharanwa, Nana Mensah and Dominique Thorne

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Rachel Christopher, Zenzi Williams, Brittany Adebumola, Michael Oloyede, Kalyne Coleman, Somi Kakoma, Lakisha May, Maechi Aharanwa, Nana Mensah and Dominique Thorne

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Nana Mensah and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Somi Kakoma

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White and Brittany Adebumola

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Rachel Christopher and Kalyne Coleman

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Maechi Aharanwa and Lakisha May

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Rachel Christopher, Dominique Thorne, Maechi Aharanwa and Lakisha May

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Dominique Thorne and Nana Mensah

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Director Whitney White

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Maechi Aharanwa

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Maechi Aharanwa

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Michael Oloyede

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Michael Oloyede

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Dominique Thorne

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Dominique Thorne

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Kalyne Coleman

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Kalyne Coleman

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Lakisha May

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Lakisha May

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Rachel Christopher

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Rachel Christopher

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Zenzi Williams

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Zenzi Williams

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Nana Mensah

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Nana Mensah

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Nana Mensah

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Somi Kakoma

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Somi Kakoma

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Brittany Adebumola

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Brittany Adebumola

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Victoria Charles, Morgan Scott, Abigail C. Onuwunali and Onye Eme-Akwari

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Victoria Charles, Morgan Scott, Abigail C. Onuwunali and Onye Eme-Akwari

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Victoria Charles

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Victoria Charles

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Abigail C. Onuwunali

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Abigail C. Onuwunali

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Morgan Scott

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Morgan Scott

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Onye Eme-Akwari

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Onye Eme-Akwari

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Stage Managers Melanie J. Lisby and Monét Thibou

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Stage Managers Melanie J. Lisby and Monét Thibou

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Somi Kakoma

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Rachel Christopher, Zenzi Williams, Brittany Adebumola, Michael Oloyede, Kalyne Coleman, Somi Kakoma, Lakisha May, Maechi Aharanwa, Nana Mensah and Dominique Thorne

Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Rachel Christopher, Zenzi Williams, Brittany Adebumola, Michael Oloyede, Kalyne Coleman, Somi Kakoma, Lakisha May, Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Maechi Aharanwa, Nana Mensah and Dominique Thorne


Opening Night Coverage



2023 Regional Awards


