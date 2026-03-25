HAMILTON Actor Andrew Chappelle To Make Directorial Film Debut with I’M GONNA KILL YOU

Variety is reporting that “Hamilton” actor Andrew Chappelle will make his directorial debut with I’m Gonna Kill You, a queer erotic short starring Tony nominee James Cusati-Moyer.

Set in the distant future, the film takes place inside an “all gay colony,” following Cal (Cusati-Moyer) and Spector (Michael Graceffa), two paired lovers engaged in an internal battle, with remaining colony members affected by their actions.

The cast will also include Phillipa Soo, Johnny Sibilly, Angus O’Brien, Brandon Black, and Sara Lindsey.

Chappelle previously made his screenplay debut with the 2023 short film Fanatic, directed by Taran Killam, which earned the LGBTQ Audience Award at SCAD. He also co-hosts the GLAAD-nominated podcast Tactful Pettiness with Cody Rigsby.

Andrew Chappelle has appeared on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and as a member of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, where he performed in the ensemble and served as a standby for Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, remaining with the production for several years.