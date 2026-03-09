Up on the Marquee: THE FEAR OF 13 Arrives on Broadway

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13 is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway. Starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson, the play will be directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer.

Performances will begin on Thursday, March 19 at the James Earl Jones Theatre- most recently home to Liberation, which closed on February 1. Check out photos of the new marquee below.

Brody and Thompson will be joined by Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski