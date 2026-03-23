MERCURY Set for Off-Broadway Return at The Players Theatre

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Verve Productions will present an Off-Broadway revival of MERCURY at The Players Theatre as part of its Spring 2026 Artists-in-Residence season. The play, written by Jayson McDonald and directed by Lil Malinich, previously premiered Off-Broadway at Theatre Row in December 2024.

Set during a summer heat wave, the play follows three women engaged in a shifting narrative surrounding a murder that has happened, is happening, or may yet occur. Each character exists in multiple variations, with names, details, and locations changing while the central event remains constant. The structure presents a non-linear exploration of identity, memory, and truth.

As the story unfolds, the crime transforms from a fixed event into something closer to urban legend. The production examines whether the murder is one of opportunity or passion, while emphasizing the instability of facts and the ways stories evolve through retelling.

The cast will feature Nelia McNicol, Avery Baxter, and Emily Pazmino. An original song will be included in the production, written by Sonnet Whitaker.

The play has previously received positive responses following its premiere, with Paula Thomson calling it “Intriguing and captivating. MERCURY leaves an indelible impression that lingers long after the play's conclusion,” and Laurie Lawson noting, “The lines and distinctions are slippery, but the acting is impressive.” Director Lil Malinich described the work as “Thrilling, Sexy, Provocative.”

Through its non-linear structure and rotating character identities, MERCURY will explore the human desire for connection alongside the transient nature of public attention. The production reflects on how narratives shift over time, and how individuals navigate a present that is constantly in flux.