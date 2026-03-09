Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Rehearsals are underway for Dog Day Afternoon, which begins performances on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold, the play is inspired by the actual events that captivated audiences in the Oscar-winning motion picture.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the August Wilson, which was most recently home to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

Dog Day Afternoon will star Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach, with Drama Desk Award nominee John Ortiz, three-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht, and SAG Award nominee Spencer Garrett.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski