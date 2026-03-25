K-pop Superstars IVE Unveil North America and Asia Dates for World Tour

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K-pop superstars IVE (ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANGWONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO) have unveiled new dates on their acclaimed WORLD TOUR, adding new stops across North America and Asia. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, April 2.

Promoted by Live Nation, the North American leg kicks off Tuesday, July 21 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena, with stops in Montreal, Newark, Austin, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle before wrapping Sunday, August 9 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena. The tour then continues in Asia the following month with four shows across Hong Kong and Taipei.

Tickets for shows throughout North America and Hong Kong will go on sale starting Thursday, April 2 at 3pm local time here. Tickets for the Taipei dates will be available starting Friday, April 3 at 11am local time.

The world tour first launched with a massive three-night opening at Seoul’s KSPO DOME from October 31 to November 2, 2025. The group also recently announced spring dates across Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore, and Macau, along with additional shows in Australia and New Zealand this June. Notably, the Singapore and Macau dates have already sold out.

IVE recently released their second full-length album, REVIVE+, on February 23, 2026. The 12-track project is debuting at the top of domestic and international charts. The pre-release double title track “BANG BANG” reached No. 1 across major domestic charts, achieving a Perfect All-Kill—the first of 2026 and IVE’s sixth overall, following hits like “After LIKE,” “Kitsch,” “I AM,” “Baddie,” and “REBEL HEART.”

IVE WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES

ASIA (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)

Sat Apr 4 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Sat Apr 25 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena

Sat May 9 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat May 23 – Macao – The Venetian Arena

Sun May 24 – Macao – The Venetian Arena

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)

Sat Jun 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Jun 16 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Jun 20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

NORTH AMERICA (JUST ANNOUNCED)

Tue Jul 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Jul 23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jul 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Jul 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Aug 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 4 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

ADDITIONAL ASIA DATES (JUST ANNOUNCED)

Fri Sep 4 – Hong Kong, CN – Asia World Arena

Sat Sep 5 – Hong Kong, CN – Asia World Arena

Fri Sep 11 – Taipei, TW, Taipei Arena

Sat Sep 12 – Taipei, TW, Taipei Arena

ABOUT IVE

Hailing from Starship Entertainment, IVE is a 6-member MZ Wannabe Icons, comprised of members ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANGWONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO. In 2021, IVE entered onto the global scene with their debut single “ELEVEN,” which reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart and claimed a spot on the Global 200 chart for 14 straight weeks.

The group’s following releases in 2022, “LOVE DIVE” and “After LIKE,” earned the group multiple Song of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards at major Korean award ceremonies in their first year after debut. IVE released their first full-length album, I’ve IVE, in 2023, led by singles “Kitsch” and “I AM,” and followed up with I’ve MINE later that year.

With their album IVE SWITCH, their first all-English single “All Night (feat. Saweetie),” and “Supernova Love” in collaboration with David Guetta, IVE continued their global reach in 2024. IVE successfully finished their first world tour spanning 28 cities in 19 countries. Both “IVE EMPATHY,” released in February 2025, and “IVE SECRET,” released in August, surpassed one million copies in sales.