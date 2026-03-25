K-pop Superstars IVE Unveil North America and Asia Dates for World Tour
Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, April 2.
K-pop superstars IVE (ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANGWONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO) have unveiled new dates on their acclaimed WORLD TOUR, adding new stops across North America and Asia. Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, April 2.
Promoted by Live Nation, the North American leg kicks off Tuesday, July 21 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena, with stops in Montreal, Newark, Austin, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle before wrapping Sunday, August 9 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena. The tour then continues in Asia the following month with four shows across Hong Kong and Taipei.
Tickets for shows throughout North America and Hong Kong will go on sale starting Thursday, April 2 at 3pm local time here. Tickets for the Taipei dates will be available starting Friday, April 3 at 11am local time.
The world tour first launched with a massive three-night opening at Seoul’s KSPO DOME from October 31 to November 2, 2025. The group also recently announced spring dates across Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Singapore, and Macau, along with additional shows in Australia and New Zealand this June. Notably, the Singapore and Macau dates have already sold out.
IVE recently released their second full-length album, REVIVE+, on February 23, 2026. The 12-track project is debuting at the top of domestic and international charts. The pre-release double title track “BANG BANG” reached No. 1 across major domestic charts, achieving a Perfect All-Kill—the first of 2026 and IVE’s sixth overall, following hits like “After LIKE,” “Kitsch,” “I AM,” “Baddie,” and “REBEL HEART.”
IVE WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES
ASIA (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)
Sat Apr 4 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Sat Apr 25 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena
Sat May 9 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sat May 23 – Macao – The Venetian Arena
Sun May 24 – Macao – The Venetian Arena
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)
Sat Jun 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Jun 16 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Jun 20 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
NORTH AMERICA (JUST ANNOUNCED)
Tue Jul 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Jul 23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Jul 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Jul 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Aug 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Aug 4 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Aug 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Aug 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
ADDITIONAL ASIA DATES (JUST ANNOUNCED)
Fri Sep 4 – Hong Kong, CN – Asia World Arena
Sat Sep 5 – Hong Kong, CN – Asia World Arena
Fri Sep 11 – Taipei, TW, Taipei Arena
Sat Sep 12 – Taipei, TW, Taipei Arena
ABOUT IVE
Hailing from Starship Entertainment, IVE is a 6-member MZ Wannabe Icons, comprised of members ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANGWONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO. In 2021, IVE entered onto the global scene with their debut single “ELEVEN,” which reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart and claimed a spot on the Global 200 chart for 14 straight weeks.
The group’s following releases in 2022, “LOVE DIVE” and “After LIKE,” earned the group multiple Song of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards at major Korean award ceremonies in their first year after debut. IVE released their first full-length album, I’ve IVE, in 2023, led by singles “Kitsch” and “I AM,” and followed up with I’ve MINE later that year.
With their album IVE SWITCH, their first all-English single “All Night (feat. Saweetie),” and “Supernova Love” in collaboration with David Guetta, IVE continued their global reach in 2024. IVE successfully finished their first world tour spanning 28 cities in 19 countries. Both “IVE EMPATHY,” released in February 2025, and “IVE SECRET,” released in August, surpassed one million copies in sales.
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