



Accio teaser! HBO Max has released the first teaser for the eight-episode first season of the upcoming original Harry Potter series, officially titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Adapting the book of the same name, the series will debut Christmas 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.

The teaser previews the first season of the story, which follows a young Harry Potter as he receives a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on his 11th birthday. After beginning his first year at the magical school, Harry quickly befriends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. But, before too long, he is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Check out the trailer and first-look images of the wizarding world and star-studded cast, including Tony Award winners John Lithgow and Janet McTeer as Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall, respectively.

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, and Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout.

The additional cast includes Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch, Bríd Brennan as Poppy Pomfrey, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. Take a look at the full line-up of theater actors in the series.

The series, based on J.K. Rowling’s books, is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. A new score will be composed by Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers.

Photo Credit: Lara Cornell/HBO