Photos: Bartlett Sher Honored with Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation 'Mr. Abbott Award'

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation welcomed theater artists and industry leaders to Gotham Hall this past Monday for its annual Gala, where Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher was honored with the Mr. Abbott Award. See photos of the event.

Co-hosted by Danny Burstein and Ruthie Ann Miles, the evening brought together a wide range of collaborators, colleagues, and admirers to celebrate Sher’s contributions to the American theater. Speeches were delivered by Joseph Haj, Artistic Director of the Guthrie Theater and an SDC Executive Board Member; Laura Peete, Director of the SDC Foundation; and Leigh Silverman, President of the SDCF Board.

Sher’s directorial collaborators—including Maggie Burrows, Miranda Haymon, Sarna Lapine, and Tyne Rafaeli—also shared reflections, alongside appearances from Celia Keenan-Bolger, Adam Guettel, Lauren Ambrose, and André Bishop. The award was presented by Stephen Daldry.

The program featured musical performances from Miles, who sang “Something Wonderful” from The King and I, and Steven Pasquale, who performed “Wondering” from The Bridges of Madison County. The evening concluded with a group sing-along of “Ripple” by Grateful Dead.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel