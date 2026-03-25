Photos: Bartlett Sher Honored with Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation 'Mr. Abbott Award'
Danny Burstein and Ruthie Ann Miles co-host evening at Gotham Hall celebrating the acclaimed director/
The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation welcomed theater artists and industry leaders to Gotham Hall this past Monday for its annual Gala, where Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher was honored with the Mr. Abbott Award. See photos of the event.
Co-hosted by Danny Burstein and Ruthie Ann Miles, the evening brought together a wide range of collaborators, colleagues, and admirers to celebrate Sher’s contributions to the American theater. Speeches were delivered by Joseph Haj, Artistic Director of the Guthrie Theater and an SDC Executive Board Member; Laura Peete, Director of the SDC Foundation; and Leigh Silverman, President of the SDCF Board.
Sher’s directorial collaborators—including Maggie Burrows, Miranda Haymon, Sarna Lapine, and Tyne Rafaeli—also shared reflections, alongside appearances from Celia Keenan-Bolger, Adam Guettel, Lauren Ambrose, and André Bishop. The award was presented by Stephen Daldry.
The program featured musical performances from Miles, who sang “Something Wonderful” from The King and I, and Steven Pasquale, who performed “Wondering” from The Bridges of Madison County. The evening concluded with a group sing-along of “Ripple” by Grateful Dead.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Bartlett Sher and Family
Sir Howard Panter, Bartlett Sher, and Dame Rosemary Squire
Serjio Trujillo
Lauren Penn, Jerry Mitchell
Ricky Schroeder, Jerry Mitchell
Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Guthrie Theater Artistic Director Joseph Haj
Jerry Mitchell, Jerry Mitchell, Jack O'Brien
Gala Director Miranda Haymon, Bartlett Sher, Gala Writer J.T. Rogers, and SDCF President Leigh Silverman
Celia Keenan-Bolger Bartlett Sher
Bartlett Sher, J.T. Rogers and Andre Bishop
Andrew Russell, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, and Sam Pinkelton
Ruthie Ann Miles, Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein, Ruthie Ann Miles, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles, Bartlett Sher, Danny Burstein, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Lauren Ambrose
Steven Pasquale and Lauren Ambrose
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