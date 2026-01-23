Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

The Lost Boys is coming to Broadway! The new musical begins preview performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The venue was previously home to Beetlejuice, which played its final performance on January 3, 2026. Check out photos of the new marque below!

Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall and Pierce Wheeler join Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean as ‘Lucy Emerson,’ LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul.’

The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, a book by David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp and orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues.

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski