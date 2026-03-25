Video: The New Group Kicks Off New Season from It's New Home at The Theater at St. Clement’s

The New Group officially has a new home! The off-Broadway institution inaugurates its new space at The Theater at St. Clement’s with The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, directed by Scott Elliott; followed by Bocking by Preston Crowder, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb; and Jackals by Adam Rapp, directed by Carolyn Cantor.

The move to the historic Theater at St. Clement’s–where the company last produced more than two decades ago–represents a transformative new chapter for The New Group, establishing a permanent home and granting full creative and operational autonomy.

Following a decade of performances at The Pershing Square Signature Center, this transition grants The New Group new flexibility in its producing calendar, artistic and educational programming, and operations—laying the groundwork for long-term vision, risk-taking and deeper community engagement.

"For over 30 years, the New Group is the place that world-renowned artists have come when they want to take risks and engage in true boundary-pushing theater. And that is in no small part due to the welcoming and warm environment of the New Group artistic team, staff, and board," explained Bradshaw. "The New Group is dedicated to producing innovative theater at the highest levels, and I am grateful that it is my artistic home. I want to recognize the tireless work of the New Group board in making this come to fruition. There is still a steep hill to climb, but today's unveiling is an important first step."

Watch in this video as The New Group team celebrates this special homecoming.