Photos: First Look at the BECKY SHAW Broadway Marquee

Previews will begin soon for Second Stage Theater production of Gina Gionfriddo's Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman. The play will begin performances at the Hayes Theatre on March 18, and you can check out photos of the new marquee below!

The theatre was most recently home to Marjorie Prime, which closed on February 15.

Becky Shaw stars Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer as Becky Shaw, Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten as Suzanna, Patrick Ball as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich as Max, and Linda Emond as Susan. Ms. Brewer, Mr. Ball and Mr. Ehrenreich will all be making their Broadway debuts.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in Becky Shaw, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. When it made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage, BECKY SHAW left critics and audiences reeling. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut. Strap yourselves in- BECKY SHAW will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe take a break from dating...permanently.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski