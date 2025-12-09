Photos: Inside New York Stage And Film's 40th Anniversary Gala, Honoring Douglas Harmon and Jane Harmon

Just last night, New York Stage and Film held its 40th Anniversary Gala, commemorating 40 years of developing new works and a reunion of acclaimed artists at SAF. The event honored Board Member Douglas Harmon, Co-Head of Capital Markets for Newmark, and Founding Board Member Jane Harmon, Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, for their contributions to New York Stage and Film and the American Theater.

The 40th Anniversary Gala featured selections from musicals that had their start with New York Stage and Film including American Idiot, Goddess, Hadestown, Hamilton, Mexodus, None: A Practical Breviary, and Shelter, performed by Miguel Cervantes, 2025 MacArthur Fellow Heather Christian, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher, Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Lilly Award winner Crystal Monee Hall, Tony Award nominee Amber Iman, the Tony Award-winning composer of Hadestown Anaïs Mitchell, Emmy Award nominee Brian Quijada, and more.

The evening also featured appearances by Sopan Deb, Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Tony Award nominee Peter Gallagher, Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht, Vanessa Kai, Mark Linn-Baker, Emmy Award winner Julianna Margulies, Max Mayer, Emmy Award nominee Rob Morrow, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers, Emmy Award winner Richard Schiff, Emmy Award winner Tony Shalhoub, Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley, Emmy Award nominee John Slattery, Jon Tenney, Leslie Urdang, Tony Award winner Frank Wood, and more. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Terence "T” Odonkor.

SAF is a vital incubator for artists developing new work for theater, dance, television, and film. For 40 years, SAF has developed over 1,000 stories that have won every major award including the Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award, Academy Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Obie Award. The Annual Gala supports SAF’s Summer Season at Marist University, year-round New York City Programming, Developing Dance Narrative Programming, Residencies for individuals and colleague organizations, Awards & Fellowships, Apprenticeships for emerging technicians and administrators, and audience engagement.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski