Photos: Stars Come Out for Opening Night of THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE
The show explores American society, art, power, and the feminist movement through a comedic and quick-witted investigation.
The Shed is presenting a newly commissioned production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, freshly revisited by playwright Jane Wagner. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman (Lifespan of a Fact, Violet) stages the iconic play starring Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Schmigadoon!) in her theatrical debut.
Performances began on December 21, 2021, and the show opened last night January 11, 2022 at the Shed's intimate 500-seat Griffin Theater (545 West 30th Street). This is a limited run through February 6, 2022.
Go inside opening night with photos below!
The creative team includes Christine Jones and Mary Hamrick (Co-Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Elisheba Ittoop (Sound Designer/Composer), Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager). Lily Tomlin, who originated the role, serves as executive producer with Wagner.
The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe won the 1986 New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. The play moved to Broadway in 1985, where Ms. Tomlin won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.
Signage at The Shed's Griffin Theater
Signage at The Shed's Griffin Theater
Programs at The Shed's Griffin Theater
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Executive Producer Lorne Michaels and Ariana DeBose
Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana DeBose
Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose and Josh Bryant
Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Keenan Thompson
Keenan Thompson
Michael Russell, Director Leigh Silverman and Joe Machota
Christine Grounds and Executive Producer Bill Damaschke
Adam Porter Smith and Billy Porter
David Rockwell and Jane Krakowski
Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed Alex Poots with Cecily Strong, production team, crew and staff
Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed Alex Poots with Cecily Strong, production team, crew and staff
Steve Higgins and Keenan Thompson
Executive Producer Lorne Michaels
Production Stage Manager Justin Scribner, Ben Diskant, Chris Cover and Sami Horneff
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Director Leigh Silverman and Cecily Strong
Kathryn Poots, Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed Alex Poots and Director Leigh Silverman
Director Leigh Silverman and Executive Producer Bill Damaschke