Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Come Out for Opening Night of THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE

pixeltracker

The show explores American society, art, power, and the feminist movement through a comedic and quick-witted investigation.

Jan. 12, 2022  

The Shed is presenting a newly commissioned production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, freshly revisited by playwright Jane Wagner. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman (Lifespan of a Fact, Violet) stages the iconic play starring Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Schmigadoon!) in her theatrical debut.

Performances began on December 21, 2021, and the show opened last night January 11, 2022 at the Shed's intimate 500-seat Griffin Theater (545 West 30th Street). This is a limited run through February 6, 2022.

Go inside opening night with photos below!

This award winning, timely one-woman play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe explores American society, art, power, and the feminist movement through a comedic and quick-witted investigation.

The creative team includes Christine Jones and Mary Hamrick (Co-Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Elisheba Ittoop (Sound Designer/Composer), Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager). Lily Tomlin, who originated the role, serves as executive producer with Wagner.

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe won the 1986 New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. The play moved to Broadway in 1985, where Ms. Tomlin won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Signage at The Shed's Griffin Theater

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Signage at The Shed's Griffin Theater

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Programs at The Shed's Griffin Theater

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Kristin Chenoweth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Kristin Chenoweth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Kristin Chenoweth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Executive Producer Lorne Michaels and Ariana DeBose

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana DeBose

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose and Josh Bryant

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jordan Roth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jordan Roth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Keenan Thompson

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Keenan Thompson

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Lisa Kron

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Michael Russell, Director Leigh Silverman and Joe Machota

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Christine Grounds and Executive Producer Bill Damaschke

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Billy Porter

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Adam Porter Smith and Billy Porter

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
David Rockwell and Jane Krakowski

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jane Krakowski

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jane Krakowski

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jeremy O. Harris

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jeremy O. Harris

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jeremy O. Harris

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Steve Higgins

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Cecily Strong

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Cecily Strong

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Cecily Strong

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Cecily Strong

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Cecily Strong

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Cecily Strong

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Cecily Strong

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed Alex Poots with Cecily Strong, production team, crew and staff

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed Alex Poots with Cecily Strong, production team, crew and staff

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Steve Higgins and Keenan Thompson

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Executive Producer Lorne Michaels

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Ariana DeBose

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Production Stage Manager Justin Scribner, Ben Diskant, Chris Cover and Sami Horneff

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jordan Roth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jordan Roth

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Billy Porter

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Billy Porter

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jeremy O. Harris

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Jeremy O. Harris

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Director Leigh Silverman and Cecily Strong

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Kathryn Poots, Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed Alex Poots and Director Leigh Silverman

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Director Leigh Silverman and Executive Producer Bill Damaschke

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Cecily Strong and Jeremy O. Harris


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

From This Author Bruce Glikas