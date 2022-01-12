Photos: Stars Come Out for Opening Night of THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE

The Shed is presenting a newly commissioned production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, freshly revisited by playwright Jane Wagner. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman (Lifespan of a Fact, Violet) stages the iconic play starring Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Schmigadoon!) in her theatrical debut.

Performances began on December 21, 2021, and the show opened last night January 11, 2022 at the Shed's intimate 500-seat Griffin Theater (545 West 30th Street). This is a limited run through February 6, 2022.

Go inside opening night with photos below!

This award winning, timely one-woman play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe explores American society, art, power, and the feminist movement through a comedic and quick-witted investigation.

The creative team includes Christine Jones and Mary Hamrick (Co-Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Elisheba Ittoop (Sound Designer/Composer), Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager). Lily Tomlin, who originated the role, serves as executive producer with Wagner.

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe won the 1986 New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. The play moved to Broadway in 1985, where Ms. Tomlin won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.



Kristin Chenoweth



Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth



Executive Producer Lorne Michaels and Ariana DeBose



Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana DeBose



Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose and Josh Bryant



Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino



Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson



Jordan Roth



Keenan Thompson



Lisa Kron



Michael Russell, Director Leigh Silverman and Joe Machota



Christine Grounds and Executive Producer Bill Damaschke



Billy Porter



Adam Porter Smith and Billy Porter



David Rockwell and Jane Krakowski



Jeremy O. Harris



Steve Higgins



Cecily Strong



Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed Alex Poots with Cecily Strong, production team, crew and staff



Steve Higgins and Keenan Thompson



Executive Producer Lorne Michaels



Ariana DeBose



Production Stage Manager Justin Scribner, Ben Diskant, Chris Cover and Sami Horneff



Billy Porter



Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant



Jeremy O. Harris



Director Leigh Silverman and Cecily Strong



Kathryn Poots, Artistic Director and CEO of The Shed Alex Poots and Director Leigh Silverman



Director Leigh Silverman and Executive Producer Bill Damaschke



Cecily Strong and Jeremy O. Harris