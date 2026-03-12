Dylan Mulvaney, Kara Young and John-Andrew Morrison Join BROADWAY BACKWARDS

Three more stars have joined the lineup of stars bringing LGBTQ+ twists to beloved show tunes at this month's Broadway Backwards, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

New additions to the cast include Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Oh, Mary!), TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney (Six) and two-time Tony winner Kara Young (Purpose).

The starry celebration of LGBTQ+ love returns at 8 pm on Monday, March 23, 2026, at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. Extremely limited tickets remain.

The new special guests join a lineup that already includes Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Chicago), Tony winner Len Cariou (the original Sweeney Todd), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Bobby Conte (The Who's Tommy), Hannah Cruz(Chess), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Bradley Dean (Chess), Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), Lea DeLaria (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive), Felicia Finley (The Wedding Singer), Tony nominee Nancy Dussault (TV's Too Close for Comfort), Tony winner Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (SMASH), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Off-Broadway's Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors), Tony nominee Michael McElroy (Sunday in the Park with George), Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Tony winner Bernadette Peters (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (All In: Comedy About Love), Jacob Rienstra, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) and legendary Tony and Emmy winner Leslie Uggams. The evening will also include the uplifting sounds of Tony-honored and Grammy Award-nominated choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Broadway Backwards favorite and Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs) returns for the seventh year to host.

At this special 20th anniversary celebration of Broadway Backwards, this luminous lineup will take on the most buzzed-about numbers from the last two decades of the event, plus all-new twists on iconic songs in the musical theater canon.

Performers are subject to change.