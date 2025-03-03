Photos: See Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes and More in HADESTOWN

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

You can now get a first look at photos of the new Broadway cast of Hadestown! The production currently stars Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes’, Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ and Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus.’

They are joined by Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm ArmwoodTimothy H. LeeAlex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner BrownBrandon CameronKC Dela CruzTara JacksonMax Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson
 
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Hayley Kilgore

Hayley Kilgore and Carlos Valdes

Carlos Valdes

Carlos Valdes and Hailey Kilgore

Merle Dandridge

Merle Dandridge

Daniel Breaker

Daniel Breaker

Tom Hewitt

Carlos Valdes

Carlos Valdes

Tom Hewitt

Hayley Kilgore and Carlos Valdes

Tom Hewitt and Merle Dandridge

Merle Dandridge and Tom Hewitt

Merle Dandridge


