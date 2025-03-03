Photos: See Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes and More in HADESTOWN

The new cast also features Daniel Breaker as 'Hermes,' Merle Dandridge as 'Persephone' and more.
You can now get a first look at photos of the new Broadway cast of Hadestown! The production currently stars Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes’, Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ and Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus.’
They are joined by Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
