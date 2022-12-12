Photos: On the Red Carpet of SOME LIKE IT HOT Opening Night
See photos of Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Debra Messing, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler and more!
Last night, December 11, Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre.
See photos from the red carpet below!
This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.
The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick
Debra Messing and Camryn Manheim
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Bette Midler and Sophie von Haselberg
Sophie von Haselberg and Harry J. N. Guinness
Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos
Christian Herrmann, Neil Meron, Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos
Bridget Everett and Patti LuPone
Matthew Johnston and Patti LuPone
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Amber Ruffin and Matthew Lopez
Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman
Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal
Christian Herrmann and Neil Meron
Orfeh, Matthew Morrison, Renee Puente Morrison and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh
Renee Puente Morrison and Matthew Morrison
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Judah Miller
Richie Jackson, Judah Miller, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Randy Rainbow, Jordan Roth and Jesse Kissel
Martin Short, Stephen Schwartz, Andrea Martin and Victor Garber
Neil Meron and Stephen Schwartz
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Judah Miller, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente Morrison
Judah Miller, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente Morrison
Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola
Marci Klein and Adam Shankman
Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack and Andrea Macasaet
Randy Rainbow and Jesse Kissel
Micaela Diamond and Rick Elice
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell
John Benjamin Hickey and Jeffrey Richman
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Judah Miller and Judine Somerville
Rachelle Rak and Jerry Mitchell
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo
Lynn Wankel and Robert E. Wankel
Robert E. Wankel, D.S. Moynihan and Neil Meron
Beth Leavel and Judine Somerville
Bob Martin and Jen Bender
Michael Isaacson and Kristin Caskey
Casey McQuiston
Kayla Pecchioni and Colin Barkell