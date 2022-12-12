Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet of SOME LIKE IT HOT Opening Night

See photos of Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Debra Messing, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler and more!

Dec. 12, 2022  

Last night, December 11, Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre.

See photos from the red carpet below!

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick

Some Like It Hot
Debra Messing

Some Like It Hot
Camryn Manheim

Some Like It Hot
Debra Messing and Camryn Manheim

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Some Like It Hot
Patti LuPone

Some Like It Hot
Bette Midler

Some Like It Hot
Bette Midler and Sophie von Haselberg

Some Like It Hot
Sophie von Haselberg and Harry J. N. Guinness

Some Like It Hot
Neil Meron and Bette Midler

Some Like It Hot
Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos

Some Like It Hot
Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos

Some Like It Hot
John Stamos

Some Like It Hot
Neil Meron and John Stamos

Some Like It Hot
Christian Herrmann, Neil Meron, Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos

Some Like It Hot
Bridget Everett and Patti LuPone

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Johnston and Patti LuPone

Some Like It Hot
Nathan Lane

Some Like It Hot
Neil Meron and Nathan Lane

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Lopez

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Lopez

Some Like It Hot
Amber Ruffin and Matthew Lopez

Some Like It Hot
Amber Ruffin

Some Like It Hot
Amber Ruffin

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Lopez and Uma Thurman

Some Like It Hot
Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman

Some Like It Hot
Marc Shaiman and Louis Mirabal

Some Like It Hot
Christian Herrmann and Neil Meron

Some Like It Hot
Orfeh, Matthew Morrison, Renee Puente Morrison and Andy Karl

Some Like It Hot
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Some Like It Hot
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Some Like It Hot
Orfeh

Some Like It Hot
Andy Karl

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Morrison

Some Like It Hot
Matthew Morrison

Some Like It Hot
Renee Puente Morrison and Matthew Morrison

Some Like It Hot
Renee Puente Morrison and Matthew Morrison

Some Like It Hot
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Some Like It Hot
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Some Like It Hot
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Judah Miller

Some Like It Hot
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Judah Miller

Some Like It Hot
Richie Jackson, Judah Miller, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Randy Rainbow, Jordan Roth and Jesse Kissel

Some Like It Hot
Jordan Roth

Some Like It Hot
Jordan Roth

Some Like It Hot
Jane Krakowski

Some Like It Hot
Jane Krakowski

Some Like It Hot
David Rockwell

Some Like It Hot
Martin Short, Stephen Schwartz, Andrea Martin and Victor Garber

Some Like It Hot
Stephen Schwartz

Some Like It Hot
Neil Meron and Stephen Schwartz

Some Like It Hot
Martin Short

Some Like It Hot
Victor Garber

Some Like It Hot
Andrea Martin

Some Like It Hot
Andrea Martin

Some Like It Hot
Brian Moreland

Some Like It Hot
Neil Meron and Brian Moreland

Some Like It Hot
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Matthew Morrison

Some Like It Hot
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Judah Miller, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente Morrison

Some Like It Hot
Judah Miller, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente Morrison

Some Like It Hot
Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola

Some Like It Hot
Adam Shankman

Some Like It Hot
Marci Klein and Adam Shankman

Some Like It Hot
Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack and Andrea Macasaet

Some Like It Hot
Samantha Pauly, Brittney Mack and Andrea Macasaet

Some Like It Hot
Eve Plumb

Some Like It Hot
Eve Plumb

Some Like It Hot
Kenny Leon and Matthew Lopez

Some Like It Hot
Kenny Leon

Some Like It Hot
Priscilla Lopez

Some Like It Hot
Priscilla Lopez

Some Like It Hot
Randy Rainbow

Some Like It Hot
Randy Rainbow and Jesse Kissel

Some Like It Hot
Micaela Diamond and Rick Elice

Some Like It Hot
Micaela Diamond

Some Like It Hot
Micaela Diamond

Some Like It Hot
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker Mitchell

Some Like It Hot
Jamie Lloyd

Some Like It Hot
John Benjamin Hickey

Some Like It Hot
John Benjamin Hickey and Jeffrey Richman

Some Like It Hot
Brooks Ashmanskas

Some Like It Hot
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Judah Miller and Judine Somerville

Some Like It Hot
Tamara Tunie

Some Like It Hot
Tamara Tunie

Some Like It Hot
Jerry Mitchell

Some Like It Hot
Rachelle Rak

Some Like It Hot
Rachelle Rak

Some Like It Hot
Rachelle Rak and Jerry Mitchell

Some Like It Hot
Rachelle Rak and Jerry Mitchell

Some Like It Hot
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo

Some Like It Hot
Kate Rockwell

Some Like It Hot
Kate Rockwell

Some Like It Hot
Alex Newell and Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot
Lynn Wankel and Robert E. Wankel

Some Like It Hot
Robert E. Wankel, D.S. Moynihan and Neil Meron

Some Like It Hot
Heather Ayers and Joe Farrell

Some Like It Hot
Joe Farrell

Some Like It Hot
Jamie deRoy

Some Like It Hot
Murray Hill

Some Like It Hot
Murray Hill

Some Like It Hot
Beth Leavel and Judine Somerville

Some Like It Hot
Beth Leavel and Judine Somerville

Some Like It Hot
Krystina Alabado

Some Like It Hot
Krystina Alabado

Some Like It Hot
Martyna Majok

Some Like It Hot
Martyna Majok

Some Like It Hot
Bob Martin and Jen Bender

Some Like It Hot
Christopher Sieber

Some Like It Hot
Cody Renard Richard

Some Like It Hot
Cody Renard Richard

Some Like It Hot
Heath Saunders

Some Like It Hot
Heath Saunders

Some Like It Hot
Michael Isaacson and Kristin Caskey

Some Like It Hot
Casey McQuiston

Some Like It Hot
Casey McQuiston

Some Like It Hot
Kayla Pecchioni and Colin Barkell

Some Like It Hot
Milagros Medina-Cerdeira


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Shop SOME LIKE IT HOT in BroadwayWorlds Theatre Shop Photo
Shop SOME LIKE IT HOT in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Shop official merchandise from Some Like It Hot in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop! Shop the Some Like It Hot Thirsty Mug, the Sugar Enamel Pin, the Suitcase Ornament, the Some Like It Hot Dad Hat and more here!
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Company Celebrates Opening Night
Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot just opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can go behind the scenes of the big night in this video.
Photos: The Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Last night, December 11, Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!
Review Roundup: SOME LIKE IT HOT Opens on Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: SOME LIKE IT HOT Opens on Broadway!
Critics are weighing in on SOME LIKE IT HOT, the brand-new Broadway musical comedy featuring a book by Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, which opened on Broadway Sunday, December 11th at the Shubert Theatre.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Some Like It Hot Suitcase Ornament

Some Like It Hot Suitcase Ornament

Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask

Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask

Some Like It Hot Tote Bag

Some Like It Hot Tote Bag

Some Like it Hot Thirsty Mug

Some Like it Hot Thirsty Mug




From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: The Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT Takes Their Opening Night Bows
December 12, 2022

Last night, December 11, Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at NYTWPhotos: Inside Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at NYTW
December 12, 2022

New York Theater Workshop's production of Merrily We Roll Along officially opened last night, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Performances began on Monday, November 21st. BroadwayWorld was there for the opening, and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of OHIO STATE MURDERSPhotos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of OHIO STATE MURDERS
December 9, 2022

Ohio State Murders officially opened last night on Broadway. Starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Ohio State Murders is the first show to play at the renamed and renovated James Earl Jones Theatre.
Photos: OHIO STATE MURDERS Cast Celebrates Opening Night!Photos: OHIO STATE MURDERS Cast Celebrates Opening Night!
December 9, 2022

See photos of the cast of Ohio State Murders, including Audra McDonald and more, celebrating their opening night on Broadway!
Photos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS Take Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: Audra McDonald and the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS Take Their Opening Night Bows
December 9, 2022

Ohio State Murders officially opened last night on Broadway. starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. BroadwayWorld was there at last night's opening, and you can check out photos from the curtain call here!
share