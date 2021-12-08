Photos: On the Red Carpet at the CYRANO London Premiere

Click Here for More Articles on Cyrano Movie

Last night was the London premiere of the new musical film adaption of Cyrano. Check out photos of Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Joe Wright, Erica Schmidt, and more on the red carpet below!

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel.

But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

The film is based on the the stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.

Photos by Jeff Spicer, Joe Maher, and Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures & Universal Pictures.

Monica Dolan, Erica Schmidt, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Haley Bennett, Peter Dinklage and Joe Wright

Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Kevin Harrison Jr, Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage

Haley Bennett

Haley Bennett and Joe Wright

Peter Dinklage

Monica Dolan, Joe Wright, Haley Bennett, Erica Schmidt, Peter Dinklage and Kelvin Harrison Jr.