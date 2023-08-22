Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of EL MAGO POP

The production opens on Sunday, August 20.
El Mago Pop, the eponymous Broadway show from Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop,” opened on Broadway on Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York). This makes Antonio the youngest illusionist to have his own show on Broadway.
Check out photos from the red carpet at opening night below!
Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.
Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Julie Benko, Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Linedy Genao
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel and Guest
Okieriete Onaodowan and Amber Ruffin
Courtney Reed and Nick Pflederer
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Lisa Finegold and Andrew Durand
John Behlmann and LJ Wright
Justin David Sullivan
Justin David Sullivan
Stephen Cashmere and Justin David Sullivan
Victoria Aletta and Demian Bichir
Kevin McCollum and Charlie McCollum
Helen Park and Guest
Danielle Rose Russell
Danielle Rose Russell
Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld
Julie Benko and Guest
Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr.
Luz Towns-Miranda, Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and Luis A. Miranda Jr.
Marcos Camara and Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop
Eric Paris and Family
Eric Paris and Guest
Carles Tejedor
Carles Tejedor and Family
Elijah Johnson and Guest
