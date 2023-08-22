Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of EL MAGO POP

The production opens on Sunday, August 20.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

El Mago Pop, the eponymous Broadway show from Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop,” opened on Broadway on Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York). This makes Antonio the youngest illusionist to have his own show on Broadway.

Check out photos from the red carpet at opening night below!

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

El Mago Pop
Julie Benko, Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld

El Mago Pop
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Linedy Genao

El Mago Pop
Christian Slater

El Mago Pop
Christian Slater

El Mago Pop
Andrew Barth Feldman

El Mago Pop
Andrew Barth Feldman

El Mago Pop
Michaela Coel

El Mago Pop
Michaela Coel and Guest

El Mago Pop
Wilson Cruz

El Mago Pop
Wilson Cruz

El Mago Pop
Julia Lester

El Mago Pop
Julia Lester

El Mago Pop
Amber Ruffin

El Mago Pop
Amber Ruffin

El Mago Pop
Okieriete Onaodowan

El Mago Pop
Okieriete Onaodowan

El Mago Pop
Okieriete Onaodowan and Amber Ruffin

El Mago Pop
Okieriete Onaodowan and Amber Ruffin

El Mago Pop
Okieriete Onaodowan and Amber Ruffin

El Mago Pop
Courtney Reed

El Mago Pop
Courtney Reed

El Mago Pop
Courtney Reed and Nick Pflederer

El Mago Pop
Alex Gonzalez

El Mago Pop
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

El Mago Pop
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

El Mago Pop
Andrew Durand

El Mago Pop
Andrew Durand

El Mago Pop
Lisa Finegold and Andrew Durand

El Mago Pop
John Behlmann

El Mago Pop
John Behlmann and LJ Wright

El Mago Pop
John Behlmann and LJ Wright

El Mago Pop
Jelani Remy

El Mago Pop
Jelani Remy

El Mago Pop
Justin David Sullivan

El Mago Pop
Justin David Sullivan

El Mago Pop
Stephen Cashmere and Justin David Sullivan

El Mago Pop
Alyssa Fox

El Mago Pop
Alyssa Fox

El Mago Pop
Demian Bichir

El Mago Pop
Victoria Aletta and Demian Bichir

El Mago Pop
Victoria Aletta and Demian Bichir

El Mago Pop
Kevin McCollum and Charlie McCollum

El Mago Pop
Brian Moreland

El Mago Pop
Brian Moreland

El Mago Pop
Helen Park and Guest

El Mago Pop
Helen Park

El Mago Pop
Helen Park

El Mago Pop
Danielle Rose Russell

El Mago Pop
Danielle Rose Russell

El Mago Pop
NaTasha Yvette Williams

El Mago Pop
NaTasha Yvette Williams

El Mago Pop
Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld

El Mago Pop
Sierra Boggess

El Mago Pop
Sierra Boggess

El Mago Pop
Danny Kornfeld

El Mago Pop
Julie Benko

El Mago Pop
Julie Benko

El Mago Pop
Julie Benko and Guest

El Mago Pop
Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr.

El Mago Pop
Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr.

El Mago Pop
Luz Towns-Miranda, Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop and Luis A. Miranda Jr.

El Mago Pop
Marcos Camara and Antonio Diaz aka El Mago Pop

El Mago Pop
Linedy Genao

El Mago Pop
Linedy Genao

El Mago Pop
Jordan Dobson

El Mago Pop
Jordan Dobson

El Mago Pop
Shereen Pimentel

El Mago Pop
Shereen Pimentel

El Mago Pop
Eric Paris

El Mago Pop
Eric Paris

El Mago Pop
Eric Paris and Family

El Mago Pop
Eric Paris and Guest

El Mago Pop
Eric Paris and Guest

El Mago Pop
Carles Tejedor

El Mago Pop
Carles Tejedor and Family

El Mago Pop
Jewelle Blackman

El Mago Pop
Jewelle Blackman

El Mago Pop
Elijah Johnson and Guest


Opening Night Coverage



