Nick Cearley to Present IN HARMONY Concert at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Nick Cearley will bring a new concert to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on April 2 at 7 p.m. with Nick Cearley: In Harmony, a musical tribute to the beloved 1981 Sesame Street album In Harmony.

Cearley’s concert will recreate the spirit of the album live, joined by a lineup of special guest performers including AJ Shively, Miss America Cassie Donegan, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Andy Mientus, Natalie Joy Johnson, Brady Miller, Sonny Ratcliff, and Tom Regouski, with Brian Nash serving as music director.

The album brought together a lineup of artists including members of James Taylor and Carly Simon’s families, as well as The Doobie Brothers, George Benson, Al Jarreau, Linda Ronstadt, and Bette Midler, and more.

The record record featured twelve songs, including “Jellyman Kelly,” “Blueberry Pie,” “Wynken, Blynken and Nod,” “Be With Me,” and “Share.”