Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP

El Mago Pop has arrived on Broadway! Antonio Díaz, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, comes direct from Barcelona with his highly anticipated, eponymous Broadway show, El Mago Pop. The production officially opened on Broadway last night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there.

In the video below, watch as we take you to the red carpet with celebrity guests including Jelani Remy, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Danny Kornfled, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and more!

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.