Photos: Inside EL MAGO POP's Opening Night on Broadway

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms.

El Mago Pop, the eponymous Broadway show from Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop,” opened on Broadway last night, Sunday, August 20th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York), making Antonio the youngest illusionist to have his own show on Broadway.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz’s close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 




