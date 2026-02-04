ZOMBIES 4 Star Freya Skye Drops Highly Anticipated Debut EP 'Stardust'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Breakout performer Freya Skye, who played Nova Brightin in Disney's Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, has unveiled her debut EP stardust, now available. Alongside the digital release, fans can also pre-order an exclusive stardust vinyl edition here, which includes a special bonus track titled “london.”

Listen to it here:

The release arrives following the success of her Top 40 hit “silent treatment” and just ahead of her completely sold-out headlining “Stars Align” tour, which kicks off later this week on February 6th, where she will debut many of these tracks live for the first time.

On her debut EP, Freya shared, “I’m so excited that my debut EP stardust is finally out! I’m so excited about this project and proud of how it’s come together. Each song on stardust is a piece of who I was when I wrote it. They’re messy, honest, and a little bit broken on their own, but together they tell the full story. This EP is about embracing those fragments and letting them exist exactly as they are, and I really hope that people can connect with it and love it in the same way I do. This really feels like my first big step into music and one that I feel super excited about.”

Freya wrote and worked with an acclaimed team of writers and producers, including Julia Michaels (Sabrina Carpenter, H.E.R.), Grammy-winning duo Mattman & Robin (Taylor Swift), Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande), as well as notable up-and-coming writers and producers.

Freya's debut headlining tour follows a 43-city ensemble arena tour and a string of solo music releases. She quickly rose to prominence following her performance in Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires. Her latest single, “silent treatment,” reached over 2 million streams within 3 days of release and landed prime playlisting across music streaming platforms.

In just a matter of months, Skye has amassed over 1.5 billion streams, generated billions of short‑form video views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and expanded her global social reach to more than 7 million fans.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Skye was among the contenders to play Rapunzel in Disney's live-action Tangled, alongside Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus), and Olivia-Mai Barrett (Apple's Invasion). The part would ultimately go to Teagan Croft, who will star in the film alongside Skye's Zombies co-star Milo Manheim.