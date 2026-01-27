& JULIET and TDF to Launch &FUTURE Education Initiative

& JULIET has partnered with TDF (Theatre Development Fund) for a new education initiative, &Future. The program will connect New York City students and educators to the musical comedy through Broadway performances and classroom-ready resources, reflecting the production’s ongoing commitment to building a more inclusive and representative future for Broadway, onstage, backstage, and in the audience.

The initiative’s first event took place on January 7, 2026, when 200 New York City Public School students attended a performance of & JULIET at no cost. Through Spring 2026, &Future will bring approximately 1,600 students to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City for student performances with accompanying talkbacks with cast and creatives, offering a unique behind-the-scenes look at theater careers. Additionally, the show will host a special Teacher Appreciation Night tonight (January 27), providing local educators with tools to integrate the show into their curriculum.

In addition to &Future programming, the & JULIET Educational Hub is free to the public, offering grade level-tailored activities, behind-the-scenes insights, and more. To access the Educational Hub, please visit AndJuliettheMusical.com/education.