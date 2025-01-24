Photos: ENGLISH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first Broadway show of 2025 is officially open! Roundabout Theatre Company just celebrated opening night of Pulitzer Prize-winning play English by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Knud Adams. Check out photos from the cast's opening night bows!

The Broadway premiere of English features the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

The creative team for English includes Marsha Ginsberg (Set Design), Enver Chakartash (Costume Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), and Sinan Refik Zafar (Sound Design).

The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski