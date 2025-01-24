Photos: ENGLISH Company Celebrates Opening Night

English is now running on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre.
The Todd Haimes Theatre was the place to be last night. The best of Broadway was on hand to celebrate opening night of Engilsh- Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams. Check out photos of the cast and creative team before the curtain went up below!
The Broadway premiere of English features the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”
The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Hadi Tabbal, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe, Marjan Neshat and Pooya Mohseni
Playwright Sanaz Toossi
Director Knud Adams
Roxanna Hope Radja
Roxanna Hope Radja, Shadee Vossoughi and Joe Joseph
Director Knud Adams, Shadee Vossoughi, Hadi Tabbal, Marjan Neshat, Roxanna Hope Radja, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe, Pooya Mohseni and Joe Joseph
Shadee Vossoughi, Hadi Tabbal, Marjan Neshat, Roxanna Hope Radja, Duo the Owl, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Tala Ashe, Pooya Mohseni and Joe Joseph
"English" Signage at The Todd Haimes Theatre