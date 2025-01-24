Photos: ENGLISH Company Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Todd Haimes Theatre was the place to be last night. The best of Broadway was on hand to celebrate opening night of Engilsh- Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams. Check out photos of the cast and creative team before the curtain went up below!

The Broadway premiere of English features the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas