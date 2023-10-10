Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Zachary Quinto, Victoria Clark & More Pose in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo Booth

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along is officially open on Broadway! During the show's opening festivities on Sunday night, VIPs stepped off the red carpet and into the very special photo booth at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos below!

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max RackenbergBrady WagnerSherz AletahaMaya BoydLeana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Zachary Quinto, Victoria Clark & More Pose in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo Booth
