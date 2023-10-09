Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.
POPULAR
Merrily We Roll Along officially opens Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration last night, Sunday, October 8. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team below!
Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.
Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.
Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Reg Rogers, Krystal Joy Brown, Daniel Radcliffe, Katie Rose Clarke, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Reg Rogers and Katie Rose Clarke
Choregrapher Tim Jackson and Director Maria Friedman
Director Maria Friedman
Choregrapher Tim Jackson
Producers Rick Pappas, David Babani, Sonia Friedman, Jeff Romley and Patrick Catullo
Krystal Joy Brown and Katie Rose Clarke
Krystal Joy Brown and Katie Rose Clarke
Producer Sonia Friedman and Director Maria Friedman
Associate Choreographer Mandie Rapoza and Associate Director Ryan Dobrin
Max Rackenberg
Max Rackenberg
Brady Wagner
Brady Wagner
Max Rackenberg and Brady Wagner
Maya Boyd
Maya Boyd
Jacob Keith Watson, Christian Strange, Vishal Vaidya, Koray Tarhan, Corey Mach and Brian Sears
Amanda Rose, Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Natalie Wachen, Maya Boyd and Talia Simone Robinson
Natalie Wachen, Maya Boyd, Krystal Joy Brown and Talia Simone Robinson
Morgan Kirner and Talia Simone Robinson
Morgan Kirner and Talia Simone Robinson
Natalie Wachen and Sherz Aletaha
Dr. Alexander Julian Swistel and Director Maria Friedman
Greg Nobile and Bee Carrozzini
Executive Vice President of Content and Creative at Ambassador Theatre Group Kristin Caskey and Tom Lemaire
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella
Carrie Blake and Company Manager Adam Miller
Company Managment Apprentice J. Kenneth Anthony, Company Manager Brittany Weber and Associate Company Manager Carrie Jablansky
Company Managment Apprentice J. Kenneth Anthony, Company Manager Brittany Weber and Associate Company Manager Carrie Jablansky
Stage Managment Team Kalen Sierra Hughes, Jhanaë Bonnick, Fati Amill, Imani Champion and Tiffanie Lane
Daniel Radcliffe, Brady Wagner and Max Rackenberg
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Producer Sonia Friedman and Krystal Joy Brown
Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe and Reg Rogers
Reg Rogers, Krystal Joy Brown, Daniel Radcliffe, Katie Rose Clarke, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You