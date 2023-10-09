Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 3 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 4 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Merrily We Roll Along officially opens Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration last night, Sunday, October 8. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team below!

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Reg Rogers, Krystal Joy Brown, Daniel Radcliffe, Katie Rose Clarke, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Reg Rogers

Merrily We Roll Along
Reg Rogers

Merrily We Roll Along
Krystal Joy Brown

Merrily We Roll Along
Krystal Joy Brown

Merrily We Roll Along
Katie Rose Clarke

Merrily We Roll Along
Katie Rose Clarke

Merrily We Roll Along
Reg Rogers and Katie Rose Clarke

Merrily We Roll Along
Choregrapher Tim Jackson and Director Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Director Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Choregrapher Tim Jackson

Merrily We Roll Along
Producers Rick Pappas, David Babani, Sonia Friedman, Jeff Romley and Patrick Catullo

Merrily We Roll Along
Krystal Joy Brown and Katie Rose Clarke

Merrily We Roll Along
Krystal Joy Brown and Katie Rose Clarke

Merrily We Roll Along
Producer Sonia Friedman and Director Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Associate Choreographer Mandie Rapoza and Associate Director Ryan Dobrin

Merrily We Roll Along
Christian Strange

Merrily We Roll Along
Christian Strange

Merrily We Roll Along
Jacob Keith Watson

Merrily We Roll Along
Jacob Keith Watson

Merrily We Roll Along
Corey Mach

Merrily We Roll Along
Corey Mach

Merrily We Roll Along
Brian Sears

Merrily We Roll Along
Brian Sears

Merrily We Roll Along
Koray Tarhan

Merrily We Roll Along
Koray Tarhan

Merrily We Roll Along
Max Rackenberg

Merrily We Roll Along
Max Rackenberg

Merrily We Roll Along
Brady Wagner

Merrily We Roll Along
Brady Wagner

Merrily We Roll Along
Max Rackenberg and Brady Wagner

Merrily We Roll Along
Vishal Vaidya

Merrily We Roll Along
Vishal Vaidya

Merrily We Roll Along
Leana Rae Concepcion

Merrily We Roll Along
Leana Rae Concepcion

Merrily We Roll Along
Amanda Rose

Merrily We Roll Along
Amanda Rose

Merrily We Roll Along
Talia Simone Robinson

Merrily We Roll Along
Talia Simone Robinson

Merrily We Roll Along
Morgan Kirner

Merrily We Roll Along
Morgan Kirner

Merrily We Roll Along
Jamila Sabares-Klemm

Merrily We Roll Along
Jamila Sabares-Klemm

Merrily We Roll Along
Maya Boyd

Merrily We Roll Along
Maya Boyd

Merrily We Roll Along
Sherz Aletaha

Merrily We Roll Along
Sherz Aletaha

Merrily We Roll Along
Natalie Wachen

Merrily We Roll Along
Natalie Wachen

Merrily We Roll Along
Jacob Keith Watson, Christian Strange, Vishal Vaidya, Koray Tarhan, Corey Mach and Brian Sears

Merrily We Roll Along
Amanda Rose, Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Natalie Wachen, Maya Boyd and Talia Simone Robinson

Merrily We Roll Along
Natalie Wachen, Maya Boyd, Krystal Joy Brown and Talia Simone Robinson

Merrily We Roll Along
Morgan Kirner and Talia Simone Robinson

Merrily We Roll Along
Morgan Kirner and Talia Simone Robinson

Merrily We Roll Along
Natalie Wachen and Sherz Aletaha

Merrily We Roll Along
Dr. Alexander Julian Swistel and Director Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Greg Nobile and Bee Carrozzini

Merrily We Roll Along
Executive Vice President of Content and Creative at Ambassador Theatre Group Kristin Caskey and Tom Lemaire

Merrily We Roll Along
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella

Merrily We Roll Along
Carrie Blake and Company Manager Adam Miller

Merrily We Roll Along
Company Managment Apprentice J. Kenneth Anthony, Company Manager Brittany Weber and Associate Company Manager Carrie Jablansky

Merrily We Roll Along
Company Managment Apprentice J. Kenneth Anthony, Company Manager Brittany Weber and Associate Company Manager Carrie Jablansky

Merrily We Roll Along
Stage Managment Team Kalen Sierra Hughes, Jhanaë Bonnick, Fati Amill, Imani Champion and Tiffanie Lane

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Brady Wagner and Max Rackenberg

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Producer Sonia Friedman and Krystal Joy Brown

Merrily We Roll Along
Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe and Reg Rogers

Merrily We Roll Along
Reg Rogers, Krystal Joy Brown, Daniel Radcliffe, Katie Rose Clarke, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Opening Night Coverage



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway

Get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Broadway production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY Song Haunts His Dreams Photo
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY Song 'Haunts His Dreams'

Merrily We Roll Along was recently featured on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning, where the cast discussed the show, Sondheim, and more. In a new clip, Daniel Radcliffe reveals which song from the show 'haunts his dreams'.

3
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch the trio, along with director Maria Friedman, discuss bringing Merrily We Roll Along back to Broadway, along with new clips from the show!

4
Video: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Video: Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

In this video, watch as Krystal Joy Brown chats about the complexities of her character in Merrily We Roll Along, the honor of bringing a Sondheim musical back to Broadway, and so much more!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet
Merrily We Roll Along Photo Strip Magnet Merrily We Roll Along Photo Strip Magnet
Merrily We Roll Along Beanie Merrily We Roll Along Beanie

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: Taraji P. Henson, Noah Centineo & More Arrive on the Red Carpet for JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDINGPhotos: Taraji P. Henson, Noah Centineo & More Arrive on the Red Carpet for JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Photos: JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You