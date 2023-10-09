Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows

The musical officially opens Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration last night.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

Merrily We Roll Along officially opens Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration last night, Sunday, October 8. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae ConcepcionMorgan KirnerKen KrugmanCorey MachTalia RobinsonAmanda RoseJamila Sabares-KlemmBrian SearsEvan Alexander Smith, Christian StrangeKoray TarhanVishal VaidyaNatalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Merrily We Roll Along
Max Rackenberg and Katie Rose Clarke

Merrily We Roll Along
Max Rackenberg and Katie Rose Clarke

Merrily We Roll Along
Reg Rogers and Krystal Joy Brown

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Katie Rose Clarke, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Krystal Joy Brown and Reg Rogers

Merrily We Roll Along
Katie Rose Clarke, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Krystal Joy Brown, Reg Rogers and The Cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"

Merrily We Roll Along
Katie Rose Clarke, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Krystal Joy Brown, Reg Rogers and The Cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"

Merrily We Roll Along
Katie Rose Clarke, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Krystal Joy Brown, Reg Rogers and The Cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Jonathan Groff

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe

Merrily We Roll Along
Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Director Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Director Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Director Maria Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Producer Sonia Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Producer Sonia Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman, Producer Sonia Friedman and The Cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"

Merrily We Roll Along
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Director Maria Friedman and Producer Sonia Friedman

Merrily We Roll Along
Jonathan Groff, Director Maria Friedman, Choreographer Tim Jackson and The Cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"

Merrily We Roll Along
Katie Rose Clarke, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and The Cast of "Merrily We Roll Along"

Opening Night Coverage



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY Song Haunts His Dreams Photo
Video: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Which MERRILY Song 'Haunts His Dreams'

Merrily We Roll Along was recently featured on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning, where the cast discussed the show, Sondheim, and more. In a new clip, Daniel Radcliffe reveals which song from the show 'haunts his dreams'.

2
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch the trio, along with director Maria Friedman, discuss bringing Merrily We Roll Along back to Broadway, along with new clips from the show!

3
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets

A limited number of $39 tickets will be available for performances of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG via digital lottery. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from Merrily We Roll Along in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the Photo Strip Magnet, the Old Friend Pullover, and more below.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Sondheim Song Long Sleeve Merrily We Roll Along Sondheim Song Long Sleeve
Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen
Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover
Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet Merrily We Roll Along Logo Magnet

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: Taraji P. Henson, Noah Centineo & More Arrive on the Red Carpet for JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDINGPhotos: Taraji P. Henson, Noah Centineo & More Arrive on the Red Carpet for JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Photos: JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You