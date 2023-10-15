Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night

Merrily We Roll Along is currently running at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 4 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

Merrily We Roll Along Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $17.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

Merrily We Roll Along officially opened at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on Tuesday, October 10, but BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities for the red-carpet Opening Night celebration on Sunday, October 8.

Watch Jim Walton, Lonny Price, Micaela Diamond, Cynthia Erivo, and more talk to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet below!

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. 

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, Merrily We Roll Along also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Zachary Quinto, Victoria Clark & More Pose in MERRILY WE ROLL A Photo
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Zachary Quinto, Victoria Clark & More Pose in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo Booth

Merrily We Roll Along is officially open on Broadway! During the show's opening festivities on Sunday night, VIPs stepped off the red carpet and into the very special photo booth at the Hudson Theatre. Check out photos here.

2
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Read the reviews for the revival of Merrily We Roll Along, which officially opens tonight, following Sunday night's opening celebration!

3
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Merrily We Roll Along officially opens tonight, Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration on Sunday, October 8. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and and you can check out photos of the VIP guests arriving on the red carpet here!

4
Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Merrily We Roll Along officially opens Tuesday, October 10, but the show held its red-carpet Opening Night celebration last night, Sunday, October 8. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team here.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Merrily We Roll Along Beanie Merrily We Roll Along Beanie
Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen Merrily We Roll Along Write Pen
Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug Merrily We Roll Along Franklin Shepard Mug
Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover Merrily We Roll Along Unisex Old Friend Pullover

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts CenterExclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Reveals Special Performance To Celebrate Back to the Future DayVideo: BACK TO THE FUTURE Reveals Special Performance To Celebrate Back to the Future Day
Video: Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDEVideo: Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Video: Nathan Lane Reprises THE PRODUCERS Role in Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICALVideo: Nathan Lane Reprises THE PRODUCERS Role in Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Videos

KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You