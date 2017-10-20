Photo Flash: Nadine Sierra, Laurel Harris, Mary-Louise Parker, Renee Fleming and More Attend Sing for Hope's 11th Annual Gala

On Monday, October 16, Sing for Hope held its 11th annual Sing for Hope Gala, uniting New York's philanthropic and cultural leaders for a magical evening in support of the organization's programs and commitment to bring the arts to under-resourced areas at Tribeca Rooftop in downtown Manhattan. BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

The gala was co-chaired by Linda E. Johnson, Muhammad Yunus and Ann Ziff and honored Dr. Joseph W. Polisi, President of the Juilliard School. Dr. Polisi was recognized for his ongoing philanthropic support of Sing for Hope and his dedicated service as a founding board member of the organization. He was introduced by Damian Woetzel, President-Designate of The Juilliard School and a Sing for Hope Board Member.

The evening featured special musical performances by renowned soprano and winner of the 2017 Richard Tucker Music Award Nadine Sierra, cast members from Beautiful: The Musical and the Lucky Chops Brass Band.

"We are proud to be celebrating eleven years of making the arts accessible to communities in need by harnessing the incredible power of our artist partners. Creativity is an endlessly renewable resource that inspires and heals, and the Sing for Hope Gala allows us a moment each year to unite our community of supporters and savor performances by some of the world-class artists who power our programs," say Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora.

Sing for Hope's 2017 Gala Host Committee was comprised of leading philanthropic, arts, and business leaders including Mike and Polly Brandmeyer, Kim Brizzolara, Lilia Marini-Calves and Guillermo Calves, Susan Davis and Claudia Slacik, Lili and Wilson Ervin, Ann Gottlieb, Eva and Yoel Haller, Ryan Harwood, Susie Hovsepian, Kurz Family Foundation, Billie Jean King, Kurz Family Foundation, Ellen F. Marcus, Michael and Julie Pitman, Elizabeth Sarquis, Carlo & Micòl Schejola Foundation, Seedlings Foundation, Laurie M. Tisch, Barry and Joan Tucker, Vartali Team and Weber, Shapiro & Co. LLP.

Since 2006, Sing for Hope's arts outreach programs have brought hope and inspiration to thousands of individuals in under-resourced schools, public hospitals, hospices, veterans' centers, after-school programs, neighborhood centers, nursing homes, and disability networks. The Sing for Hope Pianos, our flagship "art for all" program, places artist-designed pianos throughout the parks and public spaces of NYC's 5 boroughs each summer for anyone and everyone to play. Through a special partnership with the NYC Department of Education, The Sing for Hope Pianos are then permanently placed in 50 city public schools, where they impact an estimated 16,000 kids annually. To date, Sing for Hope has teamed with over 250 nonprofit organizations, involved over 3,500 artists in community volunteerism, and placed over 400 Sing for Hope Pianos throughout New York City - a symbol and celebration of art for all.

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin / Patrick MacMullan Company



Sing for Hope Board Co-Chair David Miller, Jennifer Miller, Alex Lang, Seth Miller



Mary-Louise Parker, Renee Fleming



Renee Fleming, Monica Yunus, Mary-Louise Parker and Camille Zamora



Damian Woetzel and Dr. Joseph W. Polisi



Eleanor Tatum, Sing for Hope Board Chair Emeritus Eva Haller, Kim Brizzolara



Sing for Hope Co-Founders and Co-Executive Directors Monica Yunus, Camille Zamora & Sing for Hope Gala Chair Ann Ziff



Sing for Hope Co-Founder & Co-Executive Director Monica Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Sing for Hope Founding Board Member Muhammad Yunus, Dominique Dauster



Judith Grey and Greg Kelly



Aline Shapiro, Lauren Geller, Sing for Hope Co-Chair Margie Loeb, Daryl Simon, Julie Bernstein



Sing for Hope 2017 Gala Co-Chair and Board Member Linda E. Johnson and Sing for Hope Board Vice Chair Andrea Jung



Sing for Hope artist partner Laurel Harris, star of BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL



Juilliard Alumni Musical Tribute to Honoree Joseph W. Polisi



Lester Lynch, Lucky Chops



Damian Woetzel, President-Designate of The Juilliard School and Sing for Hope Board Member, shares a tribute to Dr. Joseph W. Polisi



Dr. Joseph W. Polisi, President of The Juilliard School and Sing for Hope Founding Board Member



Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Sing for Hope Founding Board Member



Ann Ziff, Sing for Hope 2017 Gala Co-Chair and Board Member



Deborah Rutter, President of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts



Kabir Sehgal, Mary-Louise Parker



Sing for Hope artist partner Nadine Sierra, 2017 Richard Tucker Award Winner



The beautiful Tribeca Rooftop