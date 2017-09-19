Photo Coverage: The D'Ysquith's Get Ready to Hit the Road for A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Tour!

The 2017-2018 National Tour of the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, produced by NETworks Presentations, is hitting the road! Click here for a full list of tour stops.

James Taylor Odom will play the role of the eight D'Ysquith heirs and Blake Price will portray the role of Monty Navarro. A Gentleman's Guide will also feature Colleen McLaughlin (Sibella Hallward) and Erin McIntyre (Phoebe D'Ysquith). The tour also includes Timothy Aaron Cooper, Ashton Michael Corey, Mia Fitzgibbon, Colleen Gallagher, Briana Gantsweg, Kristen Kane, Tyler Lenhart, Conor McGiffin, Ryne Nardecchia and Rosie Webber.

Gentleman's Guide tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession, by any means necessary. All the while, he's got to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea.

One of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Gentleman's Guide received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Book of a Musical, and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

Meet the company below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



