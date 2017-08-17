James Taylor Odom and Blake Price to Star in A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER North American Tour; Full Cast Announced

The 2017-2018 National Tour of the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, produced by NETworks Presentations, announced today full casting and tour dates for the upcoming 2017-2018 season. James Taylor Odom will play the role of the eight D'Ysquith heirs and Blake Price will portray the role of Monty Navarro.

A Gentleman's Guide will also feature Colleen McLaughlin (Sibella Hallward) and Erin McIntyre (Phoebe D'Ysquith). The tour also includes Timothy Aaron Cooper, Ashton Michael Corey, Mia Fitzgibbon, Colleen Gallagher, Briana Gantsweg, Kristen Kane, Tyler Lenhart, Conor McGiffin, Ryne Nardecchia and Rosie Webber.

Gentleman's Guide tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession, by any means necessary. All the while, he's got to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea.

One of Broadway's most celebrated musicals, Gentleman's Guide received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Book of a Musical, and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

The creative team for this production includes direction and choreography by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia), based on Broadway's original Tony Award-winning direction by Darko Tresnjak (Anastasia) and her own original choreography. The design and production team is comprised of two-time Tony Award nominee Alexander Dodge, scenic design (Anastasia, The Hunchback of Notre Dame); Tony Award-winning Linda Cho, costume design (Anastasia); Adam Cates, Associate Director and Choreographer (Anastasia); Philip S. Rosenberg, lighting design (The Elephant Man, It's Only a Play); four-time Tony Award-nominated Dan Moses Schreier, sound Design (Into the Woods, American Psycho); Aaron Rhyne, and Jason Styres, CSA, casting. Original orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick and Vocal Arrangements are by DiAnne Adams McDowell and Steven Lutvak. Paul Staroba serves as Music Supervisor.

Gentleman's Guide received critical acclaim on Broadway, where The New York Times raved "GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE will LIFT THE HEARTS of all those who've been pining for what sometimes seems A LOST ART FORM." The Hollywood Reporter enthused Gentleman's Guide "Restores our faith in musical comedy!" and Time Magazine said "Just as I was about to give up on musicals, along comes A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER!"

For additional information on Gentleman's Guide, visit gentlemansguideontour.com

2017-2018 Tour Dates

Elmira, NY - Clemens Center - September 27-28, 2017

Madison, WI - Overture Center - October 3-8, 2017

Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater - October 10-12, 2017

Scranton, PA - Cultural Center - October 13-15, 2017

Erie, PA - Warner Theatre - October 17, 2017

State College, PA - Eisenhower Auditorium - October 19, 2017

Waterbury, CT - Palace Theater - October 20-21, 2017

West Point, NY - Eisenhower Hall - October 22, 2017

Utica, NY - Stanley Performing Arts Center - October 24-25, 2017

New Bedford, MA - Zeiterion Performing Arts Center - October 27, 2017

Brookville, NY - Tilles Center - October 28, 2017

Binghamton, NY - Forum Theatre - October 29, 2017

Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center - November 2, 2017

Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center - November 4, 2017

Bethlehem, PA - Zoellner Arts Center - November 5, 2017

Danville, KY - Norton Center for the Arts - November 8, 2017

Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater - November 9-12, 2017

Fresno, CA - William Saroyan Theatre - November 28-29, 2017

Thousand Oaks, CA - Fred Kavli Theatre - November 30-December 3, 2017

El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre - December 5-6, 2017

Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Hall - December 7-10, 2017

Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center - December 12-13, 2017

Reno, NV - Pioneer Center - December 15-17, 2017

Panama City, FL - Marina Civic Center - January 2, 2018

Lakeland, FL - RP Funding Center - January 4, 2018

Orange Park, FL - Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts - January 5, 2018

Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - January 6-7, 2018

Key West, FL - Tennessee Williams Theatre - January 8, 2018

Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Broward Center for Performing Arts - January 9-21, 2018

Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Performing Arts Center - January 23-28, 2018

Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion - January 30-February 1, 2018

Tyler, TX - UT Tyler Cowan Center - February 3, 2018

College Station, TX - Rudder Auditorium - February 6-7, 2018

Lufkin, TX - Temple Theater - February 8, 2018

Orange, TX - Lutcher Theater - February 9, 2018

Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium - February 13-18, 2018

Newport News, VA - Ferguson Center - February 27-28, 2018

Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - March 2-4, 2018

Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium - March 6, 2018

Springfield, IL - Sangamon Auditorium - March 7, 2018

St. Louis, MI - Peabody Opera House - March 9, 2018

San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - March 11, 2018

Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre - March 13-18, 2018

Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall - March 20-25, 2018

Orone, ME - Collins Center for the Arts - April 4, 2018

New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey - April 6-7, 2018

Akron, OH - EJ Thomas Hall - April 10-11, 2018

West Lafayette, IN - Elliott Hall of Music - April 12, 2018

Macon, GA - The Grand Opera House - April 14-15, 2018

Wichita, KS - Century II Concert Hall - April 17-19, 2018

Galveston, TX - The Grand 1894 Opera House - April 21, 2018

Valdosta, GA - Mathis City Auditorium - April 23, 2018

Charleston, SC - Gallard Center - April 24, 2018

Opelika, AL - Southside Center for the Arts - April 26, 2018

Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center - April 27, 2018

Conway, AR - Reynolds Performance Hall - April 29, 2018

Milwaukee, WI - Uihlein Hall - May 1-6, 2018

Logan, UT - Ellen Eccles Theatre - May 9-10, 2018

Boise, ID - Morrison Center - May 11-12, 2018

Butte, MT - Mother Lode Theater - May 13, 2018

Related Articles