Tony-Winner Michael Mayer Directs WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON At Carnegie Hall

Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer will helm WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON, a multimedia theatrical production presented by American History Unbound at Carnegie Hall. The production will be performed for two nights only—April 7 and April 8 at 7:30 p.m.—in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

Created and narrated by historian John Monsky, the production blends theater, live music, narration, and archival imagery to tell the story of America’s race to land a man on the Moon. The performance follows key figures involved in The Apollo program, including astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, and Ed White, along with mission control pioneer Poppy Northcutt and mathematician Katherine Johnson.

Music from the era will be performed by Broadway vocalists with the Orchestra of St. Luke's under the direction of music supervisor and conductor Ian Weinberger. The program will feature songs associated with the period, including “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Rocket Man,” “Space Oddity,” and “My Generation.”

The production will also include a tribute performance by Armstrong’s son Mark Armstrong and granddaughter Kali Armstrong.

WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON will be filmed by RadicalMedia for a national television broadcast planned for later this year. The production is presented as part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250.

Ticket Information

A limited number of general admission tickets starting at $55 are available through the Carnegie Hall website, by phone, or at the Carnegie Hall box office.