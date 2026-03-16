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Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre

The roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are portrayed by DazMann Still and Amy Frances Quint.

By: Mar. 16, 2026

Frog & Peach Theatre Company is presenting William Shakespeare's tragedy, Macbeth, through March 29, 2026 at The Cullum Theatre. See photos here!

So begins William Shakespeare's diabolical master work of murder, seduction, and madness in Macbeth, a narrative that resonates profoundly with contemporary society. Macbeth's ruthless vengeance and brutal grab for control mirrors the complexities of modern-day crimes within the realms of politics, drug cartels, and international media. Frog & Peach Theatre Company aims to highlight these connections, inviting audiences to reflect on the relevance of Shakespeare's insights in today's world.

The roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth will be portrayed by DazMann Still and Amy Frances Quint. The cast is further enriched by a talented ensemble, including Anuj Parikh, Bruno Giraldi, Chase Cortland Erwin, David Arthur Bachrach, David Elyha, Eric Doss, Erica Cafarelli, Fernando Gamarra, Hari Bhasksar, Jaixa Irizarry, Nina David, Pedro Vierre, Sashank Gummella, Steven Ungar, Vivien Landau (SHIVA BABY).

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy  

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Lynnea Benson (Director)

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Oliver Conant

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
David Arthur Bachrach and John David West

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
The Cast of Macbeth

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Jaixa Irizarry, Vivien Landau and Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Vivien Landau

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Jaixa Irizarry, Vivien Landau and Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Eric Doss

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
DazMann Still

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Hari Bhaskar

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Amy Frances Quint

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
David Elyha

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Amy Frances Quint and DazMann Still

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
DazMann Still

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Amy Frances Quint and DazMann Still

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
John David West

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
DazMann Still and John David West

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
The Cast of Macbeth

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Amy Frances Quint and DazMann Still

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Amy Frances Quint and DazMann Still

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Nina David

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Vivien Landau, Jaixa Irizarry, David Elyha and Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Jaixa Irizarry, David Elyha and Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Jaixa Irizarry and Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Samuel Foster Andrews

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Steven Unger

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
The Cast of Macbeth

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
The Cast of Macbeth

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
The Cast of Macbeth

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Steven Ungar

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Eric Doss

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
DazMann Still

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Bryan Harlow

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Hozaifa Momen

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Pedro Vierre

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Vivien Landau

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Hari Bhaskar

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Samuel Foster Andrews

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Nina David

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Chase Cortland Erwin

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Amy Frances Quint

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Justin Masters

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
David Arthur Bachrach

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
John David West

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Oliver Conant

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Jaixa Irizarry

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
David Elyha

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Anuj Parikh

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Lynnea Benson hosts a talkback with the Witches of Macbeth

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Jaixa Irizarry

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Jaixa Irizarry and Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Jaixa Irizarry and Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Vivien Landau, Jaixa Irizarry and Erica Cafarelli

Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre Image
Vivien Landau




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