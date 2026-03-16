Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre

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Frog & Peach Theatre Company is presenting William Shakespeare's tragedy, Macbeth, through March 29, 2026 at The Cullum Theatre. See photos here!

So begins William Shakespeare's diabolical master work of murder, seduction, and madness in Macbeth, a narrative that resonates profoundly with contemporary society. Macbeth's ruthless vengeance and brutal grab for control mirrors the complexities of modern-day crimes within the realms of politics, drug cartels, and international media. Frog & Peach Theatre Company aims to highlight these connections, inviting audiences to reflect on the relevance of Shakespeare's insights in today's world.

The roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth will be portrayed by DazMann Still and Amy Frances Quint. The cast is further enriched by a talented ensemble, including Anuj Parikh, Bruno Giraldi, Chase Cortland Erwin, David Arthur Bachrach, David Elyha, Eric Doss, Erica Cafarelli, Fernando Gamarra, Hari Bhasksar, Jaixa Irizarry, Nina David, Pedro Vierre, Sashank Gummella, Steven Ungar, Vivien Landau (SHIVA BABY).

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy