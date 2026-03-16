Photos: Frog and Peach Theatre Company's MACBETH Opens at The Cullum Theatre
The roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are portrayed by DazMann Still and Amy Frances Quint.
Frog & Peach Theatre Company is presenting William Shakespeare's tragedy, Macbeth, through March 29, 2026 at The Cullum Theatre. See photos here!
So begins William Shakespeare's diabolical master work of murder, seduction, and madness in Macbeth, a narrative that resonates profoundly with contemporary society. Macbeth's ruthless vengeance and brutal grab for control mirrors the complexities of modern-day crimes within the realms of politics, drug cartels, and international media. Frog & Peach Theatre Company aims to highlight these connections, inviting audiences to reflect on the relevance of Shakespeare's insights in today's world.
The roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth will be portrayed by DazMann Still and Amy Frances Quint. The cast is further enriched by a talented ensemble, including Anuj Parikh, Bruno Giraldi, Chase Cortland Erwin, David Arthur Bachrach, David Elyha, Eric Doss, Erica Cafarelli, Fernando Gamarra, Hari Bhasksar, Jaixa Irizarry, Nina David, Pedro Vierre, Sashank Gummella, Steven Ungar, Vivien Landau (SHIVA BABY).
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Lynnea Benson (Director)
David Arthur Bachrach and John David West
The Cast of Macbeth
Jaixa Irizarry, Vivien Landau and Erica Cafarelli
Jaixa Irizarry, Vivien Landau and Erica Cafarelli
DazMann Still
Hari Bhaskar
Amy Frances Quint and DazMann Still
DazMann Still
Amy Frances Quint and DazMann Still
John David West
DazMann Still and John David West
The Cast of Macbeth
Amy Frances Quint and DazMann Still
Amy Frances Quint and DazMann Still
Vivien Landau, Jaixa Irizarry, David Elyha and Erica Cafarelli
Jaixa Irizarry, David Elyha and Erica Cafarelli
Jaixa Irizarry and Erica Cafarelli
Samuel Foster Andrews
Steven Unger
The Cast of Macbeth
The Cast of Macbeth
The Cast of Macbeth
Steven Ungar
DazMann Still
Bryan Harlow
Hozaifa Momen
Pedro Vierre
Hari Bhaskar
Samuel Foster Andrews
Chase Cortland Erwin
Erica Cafarelli
Justin Masters
John David West
Jaixa Irizarry
Anuj Parikh
Lynnea Benson hosts a talkback with the Witches of Macbeth
Jaixa Irizarry
Jaixa Irizarry and Erica Cafarelli
Jaixa Irizarry and Erica Cafarelli
Vivien Landau, Jaixa Irizarry and Erica Cafarelli
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