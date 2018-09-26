Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BERNHARDT/HAMLET!

BERNHARDT/HAMLET
Sep. 26, 2018  

To Broadway, or not to Broadway? It's not such a question for Bernhardt/Hamlet, which celebrated a triumphant opening last night at the American Airlines Theatre.

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason ButlerHarner as "Edmond Rostand" with Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer, "one of the finest classical actresses of her generation" (The Telegraph), brings the legendary leading lady to life.

